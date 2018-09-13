Russian-Canadian activist hospitalized in suspected poisoning, Pussy Riot says
30-year-old was among those who staged protest during soccer World Cup final in Moscow in July
Pyotr Verzilov, a Russian-Canadian anti-Kremlin activist, is seriously ill and in hospital, members of the Pussy Riot protest band with whom he collaborated said late on Wednesday, suggesting he may have been poisoned.
Verzilov, 30, helped staged a protest during the soccer World Cup final in Moscow in July along with three women affiliated with the anti-Kremlin punk band and is the publisher of Mediazona, a Russian online news outlet that focuses on human rights violations inside Russia's penal system.
The band announced Verzilov's illness on Twitter.
Our friend, brother, comrade Petr Verzilov is in reanimation. His life is in danger. We think that he was poisoned. <a href="https://t.co/BYVl4rir1a">https://t.co/BYVl4rir1a</a>—@pussyrrriot
Sergei Smirnov, editor in chief of Mediazona, struck a more cautious note, however, confirming on social media that Verzilov was in hospital, but saying nobody knew his diagnosis, making it difficult to understand what was going on.
Online news portal Meduza cited Veronika Nikulshina, who it said was Verzilov's girlfriend, describing how he had been rushed to hospital on Tuesday night after he started to lose his eyesight and ability to talk and walk.
Verzilov and the others served a 15-day sentence for running onto the field in front of President Vladimir Putin and other high-ranking officials wearing police uniforms during the final of the World Cup on July 15, a stunt they said was meant to promote free speech.
Verzilov lived in Toronto as a teenager and holds both Canadian and Russian citizenship.
Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland says she's watching Verzilov's situation.
Pussy Riot came to prominence in 2012 when its members were jailed for staging a protest against Putin in a Russian Orthodox cathedral in Moscow. The group has since become a symbol of anti-Kremlin protest action.
With files from Chris Brown
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.