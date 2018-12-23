Nine bodies found in burning Russian potash mine

Rescuers have found nine dead construction workers after a fire in a mine in Russia operated by potash maker Uralkali, Russian news agencies reported on Sunday.

The workers were trapped underground by smoke after a fire broke out in the mine in Solikamsk, some 1,500 km northeast of Moscow, on Saturday morning.

A fire erupted Saturday at a potash mine in the Perm region. Officials say 17 workers were inside the mine at the time in Solikamsk, 1,200 kilometres east of Moscow, and eight were quickly evacuated.

The blaze cut off access to nine other workers in a different section.

The fire, which broke out in a section of the mine that was under construction, has yet to be fully extinguished, Interfax reported.



Rescuers were working to recover the bodies from a depth of more than 360 metres, the agency said.

The Perm region declared Monday a day of mourning for the workers.

Russian President Vladimir Putin urged regional authorities and investigators to conduct a thorough probe into what happened inside the mine.

Poor safety standards are often to blame for recurring accidents in Russian mines. The last major Russian mining accident took place in August 2017, when 17 people died after a diamond mine in Siberia flooded.