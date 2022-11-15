Poland convenes NATO meeting after deadly explosion reportedly caused by Russian missile

Poland convened emergency meetings with its NATO allies after an explosion on Tuesday killed two people near the Ukrainian border in what an unnamed U.S. official told The Associated Press was a Russian missile crossing into Polish territory.

A second person confirmed to The Associated Press that apparent Russian missiles struck a site in Poland about 24 kilometres from the Ukrainian border.

Polish government spokesperson Piotr Mueller did not immediately confirm the missile attack, but told reporters that an explosion had killed two Polish citizens.

Poland's top leaders were holding an emergency meeting due to the "crisis situation" and the country was readying military units, Mueller said.

Polish media reported that two people died Tuesday afternoon after a projectile struck an area where grain was drying in Przewodow, a Polish village near the border with Ukraine.

The U.S. and Western allies said they were investigating but could not confirm the report that the blast resulted from stray Russian missiles. Russia's Defence Ministry denied it.

Poland considering Article 4

Poland is verifying if it needs to request consultations under Article 4 of the NATO military alliance treaty, Mueller said.

Article 4 allows NATO members to bring any issue of concern, especially regarding security, for discussion at the North Atlantic Council.

Have a question or something to say? Email: ask@cbc.ca or join us live in the comments now.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, without providing evidence, that Russian missiles had hit Poland, in what he said was a "significant escalation" of the conflict.

"The longer Russia feels impunity, the more threats there will be to anyone within reach of Russian missiles. To fire missiles at NATO territory! This is a Russian missile attack on collective security! This is a very significant escalation. We must act," Zelenskyy said.

National Defence Minister Anita Anand said she was in close contact with Poland, and the Canadian government is monitoring the situation closely.

The incident could also raise questions about the use of NATO's Article 5, underwhich an attack on one alliance member is considered an attack against them all. And it calls on the alliance members to assist the attacked country by taking "such action as it deems necessary, including the use of armed force."

However, each country has no obligation to respond militarily.

Russia denies responsibility

In Washington, the Pentagon, White House and U.S. State Department said they could not corroborate the report and were working with the Polish government to gather more information. The State Department said the report was "incredibly concerning."

Germany said it was monitoring the situation, and Norway said it was seeking details.

Russia's Defence Ministry denied that Russian missiles hit Polish territory, describing reports as "a deliberate provocation aimed at escalating the situation."

It added in a statement: "No strikes on targets near the Ukrainian-Polish state border were made by Russian means of destruction."

The Kremlin did not immediately respond to requests for comments.

Russia was pounding cities across Ukraine with missiles on Tuesday, in attacks that Kyiv said were the heaviest wave of missile strikes in nearly nine months of war. Some hit Lviv, which is less than 80 kilometres from the border with Poland.