Russia, Mexico report record daily spikes in COVID-19 deaths

Russia and Mexico both reported record, one-day spikes of COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday.

In Mexico, health authorities said there were 501 new deaths, the country's biggest single-day increase in fatalities yet.

Mexico's total number of confirmed cases now stands at 74,560 while the death toll is 8,134.

Russia reported a spike of 174 deaths, bringing its confirmed death toll to more than 3,800.

Russia's coronavirus caseload surpassed 360,000 — third-highest in the world — with almost 9,000 new infections registered. Only the United States and Brazil have more.

Grave diggers wearing protective suits bury a coffin of a COVID-19 victim in the section of a cemetery reserved for coronavirus victims outside Moscow on Tuesday. (Pavel Golovkin/The Associated Press)

The country's comparatively low mortality rate has raised questions among experts.

Russian officials deny manipulating the figures and attribute the low numbers to the effectiveness of the country's lockdowns.

Meanwhile, a Russian health official said Tuesday that 101 medics have died of the coronavirus, according to data provided by regional authorities.

Health-care workers question the official toll and believe that the real figure is much higher. An online list of medics who died compiled by their colleagues has over 300 names.