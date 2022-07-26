Russia renews airstrikes on Ukraine's Black Sea regions of Odesa, Mykolaiv

Russia targeted Ukraine's southern Black Sea regions of Odesa and Mykolaiv with air strikes Tuesday, hitting private buildings and port infrastructure with missiles fired from long-range bomber aircraft, the Ukrainian military said.

In the Odesa region, buildings in coastal villages were hit and caught fire, Ukraine's Operational Command South said on Facebook. In the Mykolaiv region, port infrastructure was targeted despite agreements intended to allow grain shipments to resume from Ukraine's Black Sea ports.

Hours after the strikes, a Moscow-installed official in southern Ukraine said the Odesa and Mykolaiv regions will soon be "liberated" by Russian forces, just like the already-occupied Kherson region further east.

"The Kherson region and the city of Kherson have been liberated forever," Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti quoted the region's Moscow-appointed official, Kirill Stremousov, as saying.

WATCH | Russian strike causes destruction near Odesa: Heavy damage from Russian missile strike near Odesa, Ukraine Duration 0:35 The Ukrainian government released video Tuesday, which it says shows widespread damage from a Russian missile that struck Zatoka, a key coastal town, south of Odesa.

Meanwhile, Russia's top diplomat repeated his insistence that Moscow was ready to hold talks with Ukraine on ending the war, though he once again claimed that Kyiv's Western allies oppose a deal.

"We never refused to have talks, because everybody knows that any hostilities end at the negotiating table," Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Tuesday during a trip to Uganda.

He also said that negotiations have gone no further since a meeting between the two sides in Istanbul at the end of March.

U.K. disputes Russian claims about Odesa

While Ukrainian officials have spoken of a possible counteroffensive in the south, the British Defence Ministry said Tuesday there was no indication a Ukrainian warship and a stockpile of anti-ship missiles were docked at Odesa's port, as Moscow claimed when it struck the site over the weekend.

The British ministry said Russia sees Ukraine's use of anti-ship missiles as "a key threat" that is limiting its Black Sea fleet.

"This has significantly undermined the overall invasion plan, as Russia cannot realistically attempt an amphibious assault to seize Odesa," the military said. "Russia will continue to prioritize efforts to degrade and destroy Ukraine's anti-ship capability."

It added that "Russia's targeting processes are highly likely routinely undermined by dated intelligence, poor planning, and a top-down approach to operations."

Relatives react near a coffin with the body of Ukrainian serviceman Mykola Zabavchuk, who was recently killed in a battle against Russian troops, during a funeral in Lviv, Ukraine, on Tuesday. (Pavlo Palamarchuk/Reuters)

3 civilians reported killed in shelling

In other military developments, Russian shelling over the previous 24 hours killed at least three civilians and wounded eight more in Ukraine, Ukraine's presidential office said Tuesday.

In the eastern Donetsk region, where the fighting has been focused in recent weeks, the shelling continued along the entire front line, with Russian forces targeting some of the region's largest cities, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Toretsk, the presidential office said.

Donetsk regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko accused Russian troops of using cluster munitions and repeated his call for civilians to evacuate.

"There is not a single safe place left, everything is being shelled," Kyrylenko said in televised remarks. "But there are still evacuation routes for the civilian population."

Police officers stand next to a shell crater in a residential area in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Tuesday. (Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/Reuters)

The Institute for the Study of War, a think tank based in Washington, D.C., reported that the Russians are using mercenaries from the shadowy Wagner Group to capture the Vuhledar Power Plant on the northern outskirts of the village of Novoluhanske in the Bakhmut region.

But the Russian forces have made "limited gains" there, according to Ukraine's General Staff.

The main Russian focus has been on capturing Bakhmut, which the Russian military needs to press its offensive on the main Ukrainian strongholds in Donetsk, the cities of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk.

"Russian forces made marginal gains south of Bakhmut but are unlikely to be able to effectively leverage these advances to take full control of Bakhmut itself," the Institute for the Study of War said.

German minister warns of lengthy war

Russian forces continued to launch strikes on civilian infrastructure in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, and the surrounding region in the country's northeast.

Kharkiv Gov. Oleh Synyehubov said the strikes on the city resumed around dawn Tuesday and damaged a car dealership.

"The Russians deliberately target civilian infrastructure objects — hospitals, schools, movie theatres," Synyehubov told Ukrainian television. "Everything is being fired at, even queues for humanitarian aid, so we're urging people to avoid mass gatherings."

A cat looks out of the window of a residential building destroyed by a Russian military strike in Kharkiv on Tuesday. (Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/Reuters)

Responding to Lavrov's comment Monday that Moscow's overarching goal in Ukraine is to free its people from its "unacceptable regime," German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that Moscow wants "the complete subjugation of Ukraine and its people."

"We must be prepared for this war — which Russia is conducting with absolute brutality, and is conducting in a way that no one else would — to last months," Baerbock said during a visit to Prague.

Meanwhile, German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said her country has delivered previously announced Mars II multiple-launch rocket systems, along with three more howitzers, to Ukraine. Lambrecht said Germany has also delivered five of the pledged 30 Gepard self-propelled armoured anti-aircraft guns, German news agency dpa reported.

Also Tuesday, Britain said it has imposed sanctions on two Russian government officials overseeing justice and two top officials in Russian-occupied Eastern Ukraine. Also facing sanctions are several Syrian military figures accused of recruiting Syrians to fight for Russia in Ukraine.

Rescuers remove debris to find bodies of people at the Central House of Culture following a military strike in Chuhuiv, in Kharkiv region, on Tuesday. (Nacho Doce/Reuters)

Amid these developments, the Russian military announced plans to hold large-scale drills in Russia's east, noting that it continues regular troop training despite the action in Ukraine.

The Russian Defence Ministry said Tuesday the Vostok 2022 (East 2022) exercise is scheduled to run Aug. 30-Sept. 5. It added that airborne troops, long-range bombers and military cargo planes will participate.