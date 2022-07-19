U.S. warns that Russia plans to annex occupied Ukrainian regions, install proxy officials

Russia is laying the groundwork for the annexation of Ukrainian territory and is installing illegitimate proxy officials in areas there under its control, the White House said on Tuesday.

Unveiling what he said was U.S. intelligence, John Kirby, the chief national security council spokesperson, told a White House news briefing that the Russians are preparing to install proxy officials, establish the ruble as the default currency and force residents to apply for citizenship.

Russia is also attempting to take control of broadcasting towers, he said.

At the same time, Kirby said, the United States in the next few days will announce a new weapons package for Ukraine as it engages Russia in fierce battles in Eastern Ukraine.

It will be the 16th such drawdown of money approved by Congress and allocated under presidential authority, he said.

The package is expected to include U.S. mobile rocket launchers, known as HIMARS and rounds for Multiple Launch Rocket Systems as well as artillery munitions, sources said.

Zelenskyy fires another top official

Ukraine's parliament dismissed the domestic security chief and prosecutor general on Tuesday, two days after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suspended them for failing to root out Russian spies.

Ivan Bakanov was fired from his position at the helm of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) by a comfortable majority, several lawmakers said on the Telegram messaging app.

The head of Zelenskyy's political faction said Iryna Venediktova had also been voted out as prosecutor general.

Ivan Bakanov, left, head of Ukraine's security service, and Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova attend a news conference in Kyiv in May 2021. Ukraine's parliament dismissed both officials Tuesday, two days after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suspended them for failing to root out Russian spies. (Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters)

Zelenskyy later announced he had fired one of the SBU's deputy heads but gave no details. In a late night video address, he also said he had appointed five new regional SBU directors.

In a statement published on Telegram minutes before his dismissal was confirmed, Bakanov said "miscalculations" had been made during his tenure, but that he was proud of his record.

After the vote, ruling parliamentary party leader and close Zelenskyy ally David Arakhamia wrote on Telegram that Venediktova "remains in the team," and implied that she was due for a diplomatic posting.

"Her experience will serve the state in a new place, which needs to be strengthened by professional managers and lawyers," he wrote.