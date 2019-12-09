Report on FBI probe into Trump campaign's ties to Russia finds mistakes, no sign of political bias

A watchdog report on the Russia probe finds no evidence of political bias, despite performance failures, according to a summary obtained by The Associated Press.

The report, by the Justice Department inspector general, also found 17 "significant errors or omissions" in surveillance applications for Trump campaign aide Carter Page, but no intentional misconduct.

The FBI was justified in opening its investigation into ties between the Trump campaign and Russia, and did not act with political bias despite "serious performance failures" up the bureau's chain of command, the Justice Department's internal watchdog said.

The findings appear to undercut President Donald Trump's claim he was the target of a "witch hunt."

The report from the Justice Department's inspector general revealed for the first time that the FBI had also sent an informant to record a conversation with a "high-level Trump campaign official," who was not considered a subject in the Russia probe. The official was not identified by name.

The report also found the bureau was justified in eavesdropping on a former Trump adviser, and there was no documented or testimonial evidence of any political bias.

