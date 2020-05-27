Russia reports record daily spike in COVID-19 deaths

Russia reported a record one-day spike Tuesday of 174 deaths, bringing the country's confirmed death toll to more than 3,800.

Russia's coronavirus caseload surpassed 360,000 — third-highest in the world — with almost 9,000 new infections registered.

Only the United States and Brazil have more.

The country's comparatively low mortality rate has raised questions among experts.

Russian officials deny manipulating the figures and attribute the low numbers to the effectiveness of the country's lockdowns.

A worker wearing a face mask washes a statue in St.Petersburg, Russia. The country recorded a one-day spike in COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday. (Dmitri Lovetsky/The Associated Press)

Meanwhile, a Russian health official said Tuesday that 101 medics have died of the coronavirus, according to data provided by regional authorities.

Health care workers question the official toll and believe that the real figure is much higher. An online list of medics who died compiled by their colleagues has over 300 names.

Also Tuesday, President Vladimir Putin announced that the postponed military parade marking the 75th anniversary of Nazi Germany's defeat in Second World War will take place on June 24.

Victory Day has become the most important holiday in Russia, traditionally marked on May 9 with a show of armed might in Red Square.