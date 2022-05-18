Russia closing CBC's Moscow bureau in retaliation for Canada banning Russian state TV

Russia has moved to close CBC/Radio-Canada's Moscow bureau and strip its journalists of their visas and accreditation, saying it was retaliating after Canada banned Russian state TV station RT .

Speaking with reporters in Moscow on Wednesday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova accused Canada and other countries of "open attacks on the Russian media".

"A decision has been taken to impose retaliatory measures against Canada's actions: the closure of the Moscow bureau of the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, including the nullification of the accreditations and visas of their journalists," Zakharova said in Russian, her comments translated by Reuters.

The Russian Embassy in Ottawa confirmed the development.

The move comes after Canada's telecommunications regulator announced on March 16 that it was removing RT and RT France, stations formerly known as Russia Today, from the list of non-Canadian programming services and stations authorized for distribution in Canada.

It was not clear why Russia waited two months to announce its decision.

Zakharova also accused Ottawa of "anti-Russian policy". "In essence," she said, "CBC has turned into a propaganda mouthpiece that distributes fake and dubious materials concerning our country."

CBC 'deeply disappointed'

CBC News editor-in-chief Brodie Fenlon said Russia's decision was "very disappointing".

"CBC News and its journalists are completely and entirely independent of any government or agency, so we don't have anything to do with those [regulatory] decisions. We were there to report what is happening within Russia – factually, [and] accurately," Fenlon said in an interview.

Correspondent Briar Stewart is pictured on the rooftop of CBC's Moscow bureau on Oct. 5, 2021.

"Obviously we know that media and press freedom in Russia has been curtailed seriously. I suppose we are the latest evidence of that."

CBC/Radio-Canada had maintained a bureau in Moscow for more than 44 years, and was the only Canadian news organization with a permanent presence in the country. Its bureau had nine employees, including editorial and administrative staff, some of whom were locally hired Russians.

It was believed to be the first time that a foreign government had forced the closure of a CBC bureau.

Fenlon said CBC would continue to cover Russia from outside of the country.

Federal government criticizes Russia's decision

Speaking to reporters in Ottawa, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called Russia's decision "unfortunate but not surprising".

"The truth, responsible journalism, sharing what's actually going on with citizens is a deep threat to Vladimir Putin and his illegal war of authoritarian tendencies," Trudeau told reporters.

"Canada will always stand up for a free, strong independent press doing its work, of challenging and revealing what's going on in the world."

Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez drew a contrast between the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission's (CRTC) decision to remove RT from Canadian airwaves, and Russia's decision to shut down CBC's Moscow bureau.

"This is a totally independent decision by the CRTC ... I asked the CRTC to do an inquiry, to consult with Canadians, which they did for two weeks. They met with hundreds of people and they rendered a very detailed decision, a 7,000-word decision. That's what happens in Canada. In Russia, just like that, they kick out a journalist. Major difference," Rodriguez told reporters on Parliament Hill.

Sanctions continue

Russia last month announced sanctions targeting 61 Canadians, including CBC president Catherine Tait and several journalists from other media outlets.

Canada on Tuesday introduced a bill in the Senate that will ban Russian President Vladimir Putin and about 1,000 members of his government and military from entering the country, as it continues to ratchet up sanctions over Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

In March, Putin signed a law imposing a prison term of up to 15 years for spreading intentionally "fake" news about the military, prompting some Western media organizations to pull their reporters out of Russia.

Russian officials do not use the word "invasion" and say Western media outlets have provided a biased narrative of the war in Ukraine that ignores Russia's concerns about the enlargement of NATO and alleged persecution of Russian-speakers.

The CBC news bureau in Moscow, pictured March 2020, is in the historic Kotelnicheskaya Embankment Building on the banks of the Moscow River.

Russian Foreign Affairs Minister Sergei Lavrov has repeatedly scolded the West for what he calls an undemocratic crackdown on Russian state media organizations that he says provided an alternative to Western narratives.

Putin casts the war as an inevitable confrontation with the United States, which he accuses of threatening Russia by meddling in its backyard and enlarging the North Atlantic Treaty Organization military alliance.

Ukraine says it is fighting an imperial-style land grab and that Putin's claims of genocide and persecution of Russian-speakers are nonsense.