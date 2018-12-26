Russia claims Israeli strikes on Syria threatened civilian flights

Russia's Ministry of Defence claimed on Wednesday that Israeli missile strikes in Syria the previous day had directly threatened two civilian flights, Interfax news agency reported.

The ministry, which did not specify which flights had been threatened, said Syrian air defences had destroyed 14 of 16 Israeli missiles launched against unspecified targets near Damascus on Tuesday.

Three Syrian soldiers were injured in the strikes, Syrian state media reported.

The Israeli military declined to comment on the reported missile strikes and the Russian allegations.

This frame grab from a video provided by the Syrian official news agency SANA shows missiles flying into the sky on Tuesday near Damascus, Syria. Israeli warplanes over Lebanon fired missiles toward areas near the Syrian capital of Damascus late Tuesday, hitting an arms depot and wounding three soldiers, Syrian state media reported. (SANA via Associated Press)

Addressing a graduation ceremony for new pilots at an Israeli air force base on Wednesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made no direct reference to specific attacks or Moscow's criticism.

But he reiterated Israel's intention to prevent "Iranian military entrenchment, which is directed against us" in Syria.

"We will act against it, vigorously and continuously, including during the current period," Netanyahu said.

During the more than seven-year war in neighbouring Syria, Israel has grown deeply alarmed by the expanding clout of arch-enemy Iran, a key ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

With the United States withdrawing from Syria and Assad's position as president more secure, Israel is worried about increasing Iranian military influence on its border, freelance reporter Rebecca Collard told CBC News on Wednesday from Beirut.

Israel's air force has struck scores of targets it describes as Iranian deployments or arms transfers to Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah movement in the Syrian conflict.