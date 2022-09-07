Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet next week at a summit in Uzbekistan, a Russian official said Wednesday.

The two leaders will meet at the Shanghai Co-operation Organization (SCO) summit, held in the Uzbek city of Samarkand on Sept. 15-16, Russian Ambassador to China Andrei Denisov told reporters.

"Less than 10 days from now another meeting of our leaders will take place at the SCO summit in Samarkand. We are actively preparing for it," Denisov was quoted by Russia's state news agency Tass as saying.

The visit to Uzbekistan, if it goes ahead, will be Xi's first foreign trip in two and a half years. Russian media also reported Xi's plans to visit Kazakhstan prior to the summit in Uzbekistan, but the reports have remained unconfirmed.

When asked about the Uzbekistan trip, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a daily briefing Wednesday: "On your question, I have nothing to offer."

Foreign policies increasingly aligned

Putin and Xi last met in Beijing in February, weeks before the Kremlin sent troops into Ukraine. The two presidents oversaw the signing of an agreement pledging that relations between the sides would have "no limits." It remains unclear whether Xi knew at the time of Russia's plan to launch what Moscow is calling "a special military operation" in Ukraine.

While offering its tacit support for Russia's campaign in Ukraine, China has sought to appear neutral and avoid possible repercussions from supporting the Russian economy amid international sanctions.

Moscow and Beijing have increasingly aligned their foreign policies to oppose liberal democratic forces in Asia, Europe and beyond, making a stand for authoritarian rule with tight borders and little regard for free speech, minority rights or opposition politics.

The Russian military held sweeping military drills that began last week and ended Wednesday in the country's east that involved forces from China, another show of increasingly close ties between Moscow and Beijing amid tensions with the West over the military action in Ukraine.

Even though Moscow and Beijing in the past rejected the possibility of forging a military alliance, Putin has said that such a prospect can't be ruled out. He also has noted that Russia has been sharing highly sensitive military technologies with China that helped significantly bolster its defence capability.

Putin dismisses Western sanctions

On Wednesday, Putin said Moscow will press on with its military action in Ukraine until reaching its goals, and mocked Western attempts to drive Russia into a corner with sanctions.

Putin told an annual economic forum in the far-eastern port city of Vladivostok that the main goal behind sending troops into Ukraine was protecting civilians in the east of that country after eight years of fighting.

Putin delivers a speech at the plenary session of the 2022 Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia, on Wednesday. (Sergey Bobylev/Tass/Reuters)

"It wasn't us who started the military action, we are trying to put an end to it," Putin said, reaffirming his argument that he sent troops into Ukraine to protect Moscow-backed separatist regions there, which have fought Ukrainian forces in the conflict that erupted in 2014 following Russia's annexation of Crimea.

"All our action has been aimed at helping people living in the Donbas. It's our duty and we will fulfil it until the end," he said.

Putin charged that Russia has strengthened its sovereignty in the face of Western sanctions, which he said bordered on an aggression.

He scoffed at Western attempts to cap prices for Russian oil and gas, calling the idea "stupid" and saying that Russia will have enough customers in Asia. "The demand is so high on global markets that we won't have any problem selling it," he said.

He also rejected the EU's argument that Russia was using energy as a weapon by suspending gas supplies via the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline to Germany.

Putin reaffirmed the Russian argument that Western sanctions have hampered maintenance of the last turbine that remains in operation, forcing its shutdown.

He repeated that Moscow stands ready to "press the button" and start pumping gas "as early as tomorrow" through the Nord Stream 2, which has been put on hold by the German authorities.