Bus crash in Russia kills 7, including 4 children

Russian authorities say at least seven people, four of them children, have died in a bus crash south of Moscow.

Vehicle was carrying children's dance club to a competition

The Associated Press ·
The accident took place in Russia's Kaluga region, 190 kilometres south of Moscow. (Russian ministry for emergency situations via AP)

Police in the Kaluga region said Sunday a bus with 48 people onboard tipped over and crashed on a local road about 190 kilometres south of Moscow. The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

Footage released by emergency responders showed the bus lying on the side of the snow-covered road.

The Interfax news agency quoted the mayor of the town of Yartsevo as saying the bus was carrying a children's dance club to a competition in the city of Kaluga.

