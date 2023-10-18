Russian missiles kill 7 and damage Kharkiv power grid, Ukrainian officials say

Russian attacks overnight and on Wednesday killed at least seven civilians in Ukraine and damaged the power grid in the northeastern city of Kharkiv, Ukrainian officials said.

Four civilians were killed in a morning missile strike on a residential building in the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, and a 31-year-old woman was killed in an attack on the village of Obukhivka in the central region of Dnipropetrovsk, they said.

A man and a woman were also killed in an overnight attack on the southern region of Kherson, regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on the Telegram messaging app.

Officials in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-biggest city, said the local power grid was damaged in a Russian air strike and that outages were possible.

An Orthodox priest clears glass and debris in the Holy Intercession Cathedral in Zaporizhzhia on Wednesday. (Andriy Andriyenko/AFP/Getty Images)

"The evil state continues to use terror and wage war on civilians. Russian terror must be defeated," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.

He also posted a photo of a five-storey building in Zaporizhzhia with a gaping hole in the middle, its entrance destroyed, windows smashed and debris scattered around it.

"Unfortunately, the number of people whose lives were stopped as a result of the overnight terrorist attack by the Russians has increased to four," Zaporizhzhia deputy mayor Anatoliy Kurtiev said. "Two more bodies were found during search and rescue operations today."

A Moscow-installed official in part of the Zaporizhzhia region controlled by Russia since soon after last year's invasion blamed the strikes on Ukrainian forces.

No immediate comment from Moscow

Moscow did not immediately comment. It denies deliberately targeting civilians although many have been killed and have had their homes destroyed in the nearly 20-month-old war.

In Obukhivka, near the city of Dnipro, residents said a strong explosion blew out windows and knocked people to the ground. Officials said about 20 houses were damaged.

Buildings in the Ukrainian village of Obukhivka were damaged by a Russian missile strike. (Press Service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Reuters)

"A woman all covered in blood ran out from one of the houses, shouting and crying. I think that her daughter died," Victor, 32, a construction worker, told Reuters television. "We entered the house and saw a dead girl."

Russia has carried out frequent air strikes across Ukrainian regions since its invasion.

Kyiv has launched a counteroffensive in the south and east and struck two airfields in Russian-held territory on Tuesday. It suffered power outages because of air strikes last winter, and fears more attacks on energy infrastructure this winter.

Also Wednesday, Mikhail Razvozhayev, a Moscow-appointed regional governor, said Russia had shot down a missile over Sevastopol, home of its Black Sea Fleet on the Crimean peninsula.

Razvozhayev said the missile had detonated in a field, and that there had been no injuries or damage to infrastructure. The defence ministry later said two missiles had been shot down over Crimea, both of them converted S-200 anti-aircraft defense missiles.

Reuters could not independently confirm the reports.