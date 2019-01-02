Death toll rises to 21 in Russian apartment building collapse

Search crews have pulled more bodies from a huge pile of rubble at a partially collapsed Russian apartment building, bringing the known death toll to 21.

The bodies found on Wednesday in the city of Magnitogorsk included a three-year-old girl, Russian news agencies cited the Emergencies Ninistry as saying.

An 11-month-old boy who was pulled alive from the wreckage on Tuesday, nearly 36 hours after the building collapsed, was in serious but stable condition in a children's hospital in Moscow. He was flown about 1,400 kilometres to the capital in a plane dispatched by the Health Ministry.

Health Minister Veronika Skvortsova said Wednesday the boy suffered superficial head wounds but no apparent brain damage.

Russian rescuers on Tuesday found a 10-month-old child alive in the rubble of an apartment block that partially collapsed in an explosion in the industrial city of Magnitogorsk. 0:54

Authorities said 20 people who lived in the building remain unaccounted for, including five children.

But the prospects of finding any of them alive in the rubble appeared dim after two frigid nights in which temperatures fell to about –20 C. However, a cat was pulled alive from the wreckage on Wednesday afternoon, about 60 hours after a section of the 10-storey building collapsed.

The Monday predawn disaster came after an explosion that officials say was likely caused by a gas leak.

A day of mourning was declared in the Chelyabinsk region that includes Magnitogorsk, and residents laid flowers and placed candles at the scene. Some Muscovites laid commemorative flowers at the entrance of the office for the regional government's representative in the capital.