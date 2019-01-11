Russia to let Canadian diplomats visit detained former U.S. marine

Russia's Foreign Ministry said it would allow diplomats from Canada, Britain and Ireland to visit Paul Whelan, but dismissed suggestions that the Canadian-born American arrested in Moscow on suspicion of spying could be used in a prisoner swap for a Russian held in the United States.

Paul Whelan, a former U.S. marine who holds four citizenships, was arrested in Moscow last month on suspicion of spying.

Whelan's arrest raised speculation he could be swapped for one of the Russians held in the U.S. such as gun rights activist Maria Butina, who has pleaded guilty to acting as a foreign agent in the U.S.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova told reporters Friday "there is no talk" about the swap and dismissed the reports as "fake."