Trump says personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani tested positive for COVID-19
Former NYC mayor has been leading charge to overturn election results for Trump
U.S. President Donald Trump's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, has tested positive for COVID-19, Trump said on Sunday, after a wave of travel by the former New York mayor seeking to persuade Republican state lawmakers to overturn the Nov. 3 election results.
The 76-year-old Giuliani is the latest in a long line of people close to the White House, including Trump himself, sickened in a pandemic that has killed more than 280,000 Americans.
Giuliani did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
He has been spearheading Trump's floundering effort to overturn his election loss to Democratic president-elect Joe Biden through a flurry of lawsuits. Both Trump and Giuliani have repeatedly claimed, contrary to evidence, that the outcome was marred by widespread fraud.
State and federal officials have repeatedly said there is no evidence of fraud on any significant scale.
Giuliani visited Georgia on Thursday, where he has been urging state lawmakers to stop certification of Biden's win after making similar pleas in Michigan on Wednesday and Arizona on Monday.
Trump and many of his close associates have balked at public health officials' advice to wear masks and avoid crowds to stem transmission of the respiratory illness, which has roared to record levels in the United States as winter approaches.
Giuliani, who developed an international profile as "America's Mayor" for his leadership after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, has faced mounting legal troubles during the Trump administration.
Federal prosecutors in Manhattan have been investigating Giuliani's business dealings in Ukraine, and two associates, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, have been charged with campaign finance violations.
Giuliani has not been criminally charged and has denied wrongdoing. Parnas and Fruman have pleaded not guilty.
