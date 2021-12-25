Man carrying weapon arrested on Windsor Castle grounds, British police say

British police on Saturday arrested a man they say was armed with a weapon on the grounds of Windsor Castle in the English county of Berkshire.

Queen Elizabeth is spending the Christmas holidays at Windsor, having decided not to stay at Sandringham, the royal estate in eastern England where she traditionally spends the festive season with family.

Thames Valley police said the security breach took place at 8:30 a.m. A 19-year-old from Southampton is in custody.

"The man has been arrested on suspicion of breach or trespass of a protected site and possession of an offensive weapon," Thames Valley Police Supt. Rebecca Mears said.

"We can confirm security processes were triggered within moments of the man entering the grounds and he did not enter any buildings."

Members of the Royal Family have been informed of the incident.