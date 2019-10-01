Duke and Duchess of Sussex sue British tabloid over publication of personal letter

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are suing a British tabloid newspaper that the royal couple claims illegally published a personal letter written by Meghan Markle.

A spokesperson for the law firm handling the case told Britain's Press Association that the lawsuit alleges The Mail on Sunday's "intrusive" publication of the letter was copyright infringement, misuse of private information and a violation of data protection law.

Prince Harry accused The Mail on Sunday of editing out parts of the letter in "an intentionally destructive manner" to "manipulate" readers and provide an inaccurate characterization of his wife.

He said in a statement posted on the couple's website it was the last straw in a "ruthless campaign" by the broader tabloid press to make Meghan look bad.