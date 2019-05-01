Princess Charlotte, the daughter of Prince William and his wife, Kate, celebrates her fourth birthday on Thursday and her parents released three new pictures of the smiling young royal to mark the occasion.

The couple's middle child, is pictured in the gardens at Kensington Palace in central London and the family's country home in Norfolk, eastern England.

The photos of the fourth in line to the throne were taken by Kate, who regularly releases family pictures to celebrate her children's birthdays.

It's a busy time for birthdays in the Royal Family. Charlotte's younger brother Prince Louis celebrated his first birthday two weeks ago, two days after the 93rd birthday of the Queen, the world's oldest monarch.

The new photos of Charlotte were taken by her mother, Kate. (Duchess of Cambridge/Kensington Palace/Associated Press)

The birth of the first child of William's younger brother Prince Harry and his wife Meghan is also expected any day now.

Harry and Meghan have already said they plan to keep the baby's arrival plans private, and are unlikely to pose with their newborn, as per royal tradition, the day the baby is born.