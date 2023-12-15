The royal year: A quest to balance change and continuity after King Charles's coronation

Hello, royal watchers. This is your regular dose of royal news and analysis. Reading this online? Sign up here to get this delivered to your inbox.

In royal terms, it's hard to top a coronation.

A clear high point of 2023 for the Royal Family came the moment St. Edward's Crown was placed upon King Charles's head , along with the pomp, pageantry and symbolism that accompanied it.

But the year also had its share of lows for the House of Windsor, whether it was continued family strife — particularly the strained relationship with Prince Harry — or opinion polls showing weaker support for the monarchy as an institution, particularly among younger people.

Throughout it all, there was the perpetual pull between past and present as an institution rooted in centuries of tradition tries to find ways to bolster its relevance for the future.

"As much as anything else, it was an issue of the balance between change and continuity," said Judith Rowbotham, a social and cultural scholar and visiting research professor at the University of Plymouth in southwestern England, in an interview.

"King Charles is showing very clearly that he feels that the Royal Family must adjust and in doing so adjust the perception of what the monarchy can and should do."

King Charles hosts U.K. community and faith leaders at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday for a meeting to address the challenges their communities face and the ways in which greater cohesion and fellowship can be fostered among them. (Aaron Chown/Getty Images)

That will be done, she said, by a small, core group of senior working royals.

"That means that they are going to be very selective about patronages, about trips, formal and informal. And I think that message has come through very clearly this year."

Charles's coronation on May 6 came eight months after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth. Speculation that there might be radical change once he was on the throne has so far not come to fruition.

"The themes of 2023 for the Royal Family have been caution and continuity," said Toronto-based royal author and historian Carolyn Harris via email.

In his first year as King, Harris said, Charles has been "building on the legacy of political impartiality and public engagement" set by his mother.

There do, however, appear to be signals that the monarchy under Charles is aware of the challenges it has ensuring it is seen as relevant.

Prince George, left, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte leave Buckingham Palace to take part in the Trooping the Colour parade on June 17. (Alastair Grant/The Associated Press)

"We are certainly seeing a monarchy that is more youth-oriented," said Justin Vovk, a royal commentator and a PhD candidate at McMaster University in Hamilton who specializes in the history of the monarchy, in an interview.

Vovk pointed to attention drawn to William, Catherine and their young family: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. (The children were front and centre this week with their mother in a short video from a visit they made to a baby bank, a project that helps families facing poverty. )

"We see them much more in the media, in photographs, photographed as families doing things together," he said. "So they're certainly sending that message of youth and of the next generation."

Rowbotham also sees Charles, who delivered a speech at the recent COP28 climate conference, signalling that there will be a more overt, relatable political engagement — not party political, she hastened to add — coming from the monarchy.

"I think that King Charles believes … that the monarchy, if it is to remain relevant, has to engage in some way in key concerns which have a political dimension, notably environmental concerns, but also major concerns like homelessness."

One question that lingers as 2023 draws to a close is just what broader signals Charles will send about the Commonwealth.

King Charles, left, meets Kenya Wildlife Service warden Segeant Shee at a turtle conservation site during a visit to Nyali beach in Mombasa, Kenya, on Nov. 2. (Simon Maina/The Associated Press)

His first visit as monarch to a Commonwealth country was to Kenya a few weeks ago. So far, there has been no official word of visits to other Commonwealth destinations such as Canada, Australia or New Zealand.

"The release of the schedule of Commonwealth tours in 2024 will be one of the most highly anticipated developments for the Royal Family in the coming year," said Harris.

There will be a lot of interest in when senior members of the Royal Family will visit other Commonwealth countries and how they will be received by the press and public, she said.

"These tours will be significant as certain Commonwealth realms, such as Jamaica, are planning the transition from constitutional monarchy to republic."

U.K. tabloids have had headlines in recent days suggesting that Canada will be on King Charles and Queen Camilla's calendar next May. Nothing official has come, however, from Buckingham Palace or the Canadian government, which plays a major role in organizing any royal visit.

King Charles, centre right, speaks to an employee during a visit to an urban farming project in Nairobi on Oct. 31. (Tony Karumba/The Associated Press)

"If [Charles] wants to cement this relationship with Canada, [if] he wants to show that he means what he says about Canada and its importance to the monarchy, now is the time for him to arrive on our shores," said Vovk.

If Charles does come to Canada in 2024, there will be scrutiny on where he goes and how long he's in the country. Recent official visits have been short and focused on a limited number of locales.

But, suggests Vovk, that might not be the ideal scenario for Charles's first trip here as monarch.

"I would think that the royal household would want Charles and Camilla … doing a coast-to-coast tour," said Vovk.

"The last thing they would need would be just a quick appearance in Ontario, maybe B.C.," he said.

"That would send the message that, well, the rest of Canada is not that important to the King. If he really is King of Canada, a cross-country tour would really be in his best interests."

A 'little piece of history'

Our CBC colleagues in Ottawa were on hand as the Royal Canadian Mint offered an exchange for the new circulation coins featuring the likeness of King Charles. Here's their report:

Hundreds of coin fanciers dropped by the Royal Canadian Mint in Ottawa on Tuesday to swap the nickels, dimes, quarters, loonies and toonies in their pockets for a set of shiny new ones bearing the likeness of Canada's new monarch.

But don't expect any of them to go spending the new coins on their morning coffee.

The first of the coins with the effigy of King Charles III was struck last month. His accession following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022 marked the first time in 70 years that a new monarch has graced Canadian currency.

The public coin exchange, held in the mint's boutique on Sussex Drive, marked the first time the newly struck coins have entered into circulation.

For $3.40 cash, customers received one of each of the new coins in a small manilla envelope, one set per customer while supplies lasted.

Collector John Brown, whose father was once deputy master and production manager at the Royal Canadian Mint, shows off some of his coins, including the new King Charles set he acquired in a public exchange on Tuesday. (Michel Aspirot/CBC)

Among the first in line was John Brown, whose father was once deputy master and production manager at the mint.

"I like to get the first ones that are out," said Brown, who considers himself a collector.

"They say these are circulation coins, but good luck getting them from a bank or in change or something like that. People are going to grab them and keep them."

Narayan Baril wasn't taking any chances, either. The fast food restaurant employee said he sometimes combs through the till at work looking for interesting coins and has collected all kinds.

"It'll be interesting to see when they're in full circulation, but for now, they're kind of cool and rare and special. They're just fun to own … before they become mass-produced," he said.

The mint announced last month that following the release of a limited volume of the coins in public exchanges like the one held in Ottawa, production would then be geared toward "meeting new market demand through the national coin management system."

Alex Reeves, the mint's senior manager of public affairs, said for collectors, history buffs and avid monarchists alike, having the opportunity to get their hands on some of the first new coins in circulation is a big deal.

"People really like the portrait, and they're excited that they have this brand new coin in their hands. It's special," Reeves said.

"I don't know how many of these coins will be made, but it's pretty neat to get your hands on one now."

The mint has already produced non-circulation sets for collectors, Reeves said, as well as sets of the last strikes bearing Queen Elizabeth's portrait and a special black-ringed coin marking her death.

There's another notable difference: While her effigies always faced right, Charles's faces left, following the tradition of alternating profiles whenever a new monarch ascends to the throne.

The King's contemporary effigy was designed by Steven Rosati, a Canadian portrait artist and member of the Portrait Society of Canada.

Sets of newly struck coins featuring the effigy of the King were available for exchange at the Royal Canadian Mint in Ottawa on Tuesday. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

"I wanted to have just that little piece of history," said Annette Cunningham, who raced down to the mint on her lunch break to get a set of the new coins.

Cunningham, who considers herself a "quasi-collector," thought her grandkids or great-grandkids might value them some day.

"The Royal Canadian Mint does just such a great job. They're beautiful, beautiful coins made here."

In the meantime, the mint says all Canadian coins remain legal tender, so both monarchs are expected to remain in circulation for many years to come.

A bit of Canada in The Crown

Ed McVey plays Prince William in the final episodes of the Netflix drama The Crown. One episode includes a recreation of a visit William made with his father, then Prince Charles, and his brother, Prince Harry, to British Columbia in 1998. (Justin Downing/Netflix)

Throughout The Crown's first five seasons, there was little mention of Canada or any reference to royal time spent in the country.

But when the final six episodes of the sixth and final season of the Netflix drama dropped Thursday, there was a bit of Canadian content on display.

The visit Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry made to British Columbia a few months after the death of Diana, Princess of Wales, was a point of dramatic interest for the series, which has courted controversy for the line it has trod between royal fact and fiction during the reign of Queen Elizabeth.

Prince William, left; his father, Prince Charles; and his brother, Prince Harry, try on jackets and hats from the Canadian Olympic team uniform at an environmental heritage event in Vancouver during their visit in 1998. (Chuck Stoody/The Canadian Press)

Vovk cautioned, however, against finding much meaning in seeing a hint of Canada on the small screen.

"I don't think we can read too much significance into Canada's inclusion in this episode beyond its place chronologically in the timeline after Diana's death," he said.

"I … very much got the sense when watching that sequence that it was much less about the monarchy's relationship with Canada [and] much more about how international William's pop-star status had become."

In real life, William was along with his father and brother for a six-day visit that began on March 23, 1998, and took them to Vancouver and Whistler, where they hit the slopes for a private holiday.

Prince William, left, Prince Charles, centre, and Prince Harry smile as they pause for a photo on the slopes of Whistler Mountain during their 1998 visit. (Frank Gunn/Canadian Press)

The visit attracted huge media attention. At age 15, William was perceived as something of heartthrob. Teenage girls screamed and swooned at the prospect of seeing the young prince.

Vovk said the on-screen portrayal also puts an emphasis on the fact that the trip was one of Charles's first attempts to have a holiday with the boys after Diana's death.

"I don't think most international viewers will much register the fact that they did visit Canada," Vovk said, although there will be Canadians who "will be delighted to see that we have made at least some appearance in the saga of The Crown."

Teenage girls scream as Prince William and Prince Harry arrive at Canada Place in Vancouver on March 24, 1998. (Carlo Allegri/AFP/Getty Images)

A blending of Christmas traditions

It's a Christmas morning curiosity for royal watchers — just who will be along for the walk to church.

This year, there may be additions. Reports suggest Camilla's family will join the festive celebrations at Sandringham this year.

Vovk said it's natural to include them.

"They're a blended family and if we're wanting to acknowledge their humanity … in this age of acknowledging individuality and inclusivity, why should Camilla's children be excluded from seeing their mother on Christmas?"

King Charles, centre, and Queen Camilla, left, arrive for the Royal Family's traditional Christmas Day service at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk, eastern England, on Dec. 25, 2022. (Daniel Leal/AFP/Getty Images)

Royal Christmas cards have also been released in recent days , with Charles and Camilla opting for a photo from Coronation Day, and William and Catherine going the black-and-white route with their family.

And in what is becoming another Christmas tradition, Catherine also hosted a carol service at Westminster Abbey in London last week — her third. It will be broadcast on TV in the U.K. on Christmas Eve.

The Sandringham gathering continues a tradition established in the late 1980s.

Queen Elizabeth enjoyed "days of celebrations at Sandringham with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well the descendants of her sister, Princess Margaret," said Harris.

Harris predicts that there may be "the emergence of smaller family Christmases in the future with fewer royal relatives sharing the celebrations."

"Prince Harry and Meghan … and their children will be absent and there may be other royal relatives with other plans over the holidays. King Charles III may also decide to spend less time at Sandringham."

Prince William, left; Prince George; Princess Charlotte; Prince Louis and Catherine, Princess of Wales, attend a carol service at Westminster Abbey on Dec. 8. (Getty Images)

Royally quotable

"You can see how rewarding this work is, knowing that you're helping out others."

— Catherine, Princess of Wales, in the video taken during the visit to the baby bank with her children.

Queen Camilla, right, speaks with a young girl as she arrives to meet children, families and staff at a children's hospice in Bristol, England, on Thursday. (Jacob King/Getty Images)

