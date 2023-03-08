Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet: Royal titles for children of Harry, Meghan are confirmed

The children of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will be known as prince and princess, with the couple publicly using their daughter's royal title for the first time to announce she had been christened.

Under royal rules, the monarch's grandchildren can become princes or princesses of the realm, meaning that Harry's children, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, were eligible to use the titles since their grandfather became king last September.

"I can confirm that Princess Lilibet Diana was christened on Friday, March 3, by the Archbishop of Los Angeles, the Rev. John Taylor," a spokesperson for the couple said Wednesday.

Buckingham Palace said it will update the royal website to reflect Archie and Lilibet's titles in "due course."

Front Burner 31:28 Frenemies: The Prince, the monarchy and the media Prince Harry's lifelong discomfort – and even downright hatred – of the press has been a major theme during the publicity tour for his new memoir, Spare. The book has made headlines with allegations about how those closest to the crown use the press for their own ends. Today we explore the delicate and deeply entwined relationship between the monarchy and the media and hear an inside view about how the system works.. Katie Nicholl is Vanity Fair's royals correspondent and author of The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth's Legacy and the Future of the Crown.

It was not known until Wednesday whether the couple, who stepped back from royal duties in March 2020 and now live in California, would want their children to be known as prince and princess.

Meghan said in an interview two years ago that the Royal Family refused to make her son Archie a prince and had conversations about how dark his skin might be.

The titles are in line with the precedent created by a letters patent issued by George V in 1917 which conferred the title of prince or princess on male line grandchildren of the sovereign.

WATCH l Can the royal rift be healed?

Is Prince Harry’s relationship with the palace too far gone? Duration 5:13 Vanity Fair royal correspondent Katie Nicholl explains what it could take to mend the rift between Prince Harry, his brother and father and why Harry's allegations of stories being leaked to the press may be a little off.

The interest in Harry's children's titles comes amid reports of Harry's frayed relationship with his father King Charles and brother Prince William following the release of his tell-all memoir earlier this year and documentary series late last year, in which he made accusations against the Royal Family.

It is not known whether Harry will attend his father's coronation in May.