The youngest member of the Royal Family, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, was christened Saturday in a private family ceremony at Windsor Castle.

The two-month-old son of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex was baptized in a private chapel at the castle by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, head of the Church of England.

The baby wore a lace and satin christening gown — a replica of one made for Queen Victoria's eldest daughter — that was also used for his cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Archie's aunt and uncle Prince William and his wife, Kate, were seen arriving at the castle before the christening on Saturday. The Queen and Prince Philip were not in attendance.

Parents Prince Harry and Meghan have faced criticism for declining to reveal the names of Archie's godparents, and not giving the public a glimpse of the event as it was underway — though that didn't stop well-wishers coming to Windsor with Union Jack flags, banners and even a cake to mark the occasion.

This photo shows Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor with his parents, Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall is seated next to Harry and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, is on the right. In the back row, from the left, are Prince Charles; Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland; the two sisters of the late Princess Diana, Lady Jane Fellowes and Lady Sarah McCorquodale; and Prince William. (sussexroyal/Instagram)

The royal couple's decision sparked controversy in part because of the recent revelation that their Windsor home was renovated with £2.4 million ($3.9 million Cdn) of taxpayers' money.

Royal fan Anne Daley said she was "very hurt" by the decision to remain private.

"That baby is Princess Diana's grandson. We should be able to see the christening," she said.

Archie was born May 6 and is seventh in line to the British throne.