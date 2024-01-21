Content
World·Breaking

Ron DeSantis suspends U.S. presidential campaign, endorses fellow Republican rival Trump

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Sunday suspended his run for the Republican presidential nomination.

Florida governor made announcement in social media video

Thomson Reuters ·
A person speaks to an audience while holding a mic.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a campaign event in Myrtle Beach, S.C., on Saturday. (Meg Kinnard/The Associated Press)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Sunday suspended his run for the Republican presidential nomination, endorsing former U.S. president Donald Trump in a video posted to the X social media site, formerly Twitter.

More to come

