Ron DeSantis suspends U.S. presidential campaign, endorses fellow Republican rival Trump
Florida governor made announcement in social media video
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Sunday suspended his run for the Republican presidential nomination, endorsing former U.S. president Donald Trump in a video posted to the X social media site, formerly Twitter.
“Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.”<br><br>- Winston Churchill <a href="https://t.co/ECoR8YeiMm">pic.twitter.com/ECoR8YeiMm</a>—@RonDeSantis
