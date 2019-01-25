New
Trump ally Stone arrested in Mueller probe for witness tampering, obstruction
Roger Stone, an associate of U.S. President Donald Trump, was arrested Friday in Florida, according to the office of U.S. special counsel Robert Mueller.
Roger Stone, an associate of U.S. President Donald Trump, was arrested Friday in Florida, according to U.S. special counsel Robert Mueller's office.
A statement from the special counsel's office said Stone has been charged with witness tampering, obstruction of an official proceeding and uttering false statements.
Stone is scheduled to make a court appearance later Friday.
He has been under scrutiny for months, but has maintained his innocence.
