2 rockets fall inside Baghdad's Green Zone

Two rockets fell on Wednesday inside Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone, which houses government buildings and foreign missions, but caused no casualties, the Iraqi military said.

Police sources told Reuters at least one of the rockets fell 100 meters from the U.S. Embassy.

"Two Katyusha rockets fall inside the Green Zone without causing casualties. Details to follow," the military said.

Witnesses confirmed to Reuters that two loud blasts followed by sirens had been heard in Baghdad early Wednesday local time, though there was no immediate claim of responsibility.

The blasts come at an especially fraught time, as Iran launched missiles at U.S. forces in Iraq overnight. That attack was in retaliation for the killing by the United States last week of Iran's Gen. Qassem Soleimani, and raised concerns about a potential wider war in the Middle East.