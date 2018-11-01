Skip to Main Content
Pittsburgh synagogue shooting suspect pleads not guilty

Pittsburgh synagogue shooting suspect pleads not guilty

The truck driver accused of gunning down 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue has pleaded not guilty to federal charges that could put him on death row.

Robert Bowers faces 44 charges, including murder, hate crimes

The Associated Press ·
Robert Bowers, 46, pleaded not guilty Thursday to 44 charges in connection with the shooting rampage that killed 11 worshippers at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh on Saturday. (Pennsylvania Department of Transportation)

The truck driver accused of gunning down 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue has pleaded not guilty to federal charges that could put him on death row.

Robert Bowers was arraigned Thursday, a day after a grand jury issued a 44-count indictment that charges him with murder, hate crimes, obstructing the practice of religion and other crimes. 

It was his second brief appearance in a federal courtroom since the weekend massacre at Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighbourhood. 

Authorities say the 46-year-old Bowers raged against Jews during and after the rampage. It was the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history.

Bowers, who was shot and wounded during a gun battle that injured four police officers, walked into court under his own power, his left arm heavily bandaged. He was in a wheelchair during his first court appearance on Monday. 

Bowers frowned as the charges were read, but did not appear to have a reaction as a federal prosecutor announced he could face a death sentence. He told a prosecutor he had read the indictment, and when asked if he understood the charges, said "Yes."

Bowers remained jailed without bail. Funerals for the victims continue this week.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us