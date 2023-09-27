Candidates vying for Republican nomination set for 2nd debate — again minus the front-runner

Republicans vying for their party's nomination for president are meeting for their second debate on Wednesday as the top rivals running behind Donald Trump seek to blunt the momentum of the former president, who is so confident of cruising through the party's primary that he's refused to take part again.

Seven Republican candidates will be on stage at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, Calif., while Trump will be giving a speech in Michigan, attempting to capitalize on the Auto Workers Union strike and appeal to rank-and-file union members in a key state.

The debate comes at a critical moment in the campaign, with less than four months before the Iowa caucuses formally launch the presidential nomination process.

Trump is dominating the field even as he faces a range of vulnerabilities, including four criminal indictments that raise the prospect of decades in prison. But his rivals are running out of time to dent his lead, building a sense of urgency among some to more directly take on the former president before an audience of millions.

"This is not a nomination that's going to fall in your lap. You have to go and beat the other candidates and one of those happens to be Donald Trump," said Kevin Madden, a Republican strategist and veteran of Mitt Romney's 2008 and 2012 presidential campaigns. "This debate, it'll be interesting to see whether or not folks realize that the sand is going through the hourglass pretty quickly right now."

Trump also skipped the first debate last month in Milwaukee, where the participants laid into one another while mostly avoiding attacks on him. Nearly 13 million people tuned in anyway.

Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina governor and United Nations ambassador, drew larger crowds and new interest after her first debate performance in which she attacked entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy on foreign policy and pointed out that she was the only woman in the field.

Her team has raised expectations even higher going into Wednesday night, telling donors in a recent pitch that they are "ready to capitalize on the momentum after Nikki walks off stage."

Also hoping for a big night is Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who will be at centre stage despite recent struggles to emerge as the field's top Trump alternative. His campaign announced that he also saw a jump in fundraising after the first debate, but a strong performance on Wednesday will likely be necessary to replicate that.

"It's too late for just a fine performance," said Christine Matthews, a national Republican pollster. "DeSantis has gone from leading alternative to Trump to just one of the pack of challengers and he will be under pressure to perform."

Ramaswamy seized the spotlight frequently in Milwaukee, but was criticized by many candidates who sought to expose his lack of political experience.

Also on stage Wednesday will be former U.S. vice-president Mike Pence, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and Chris Christie, the former New Jersey governor, who has built his White House bid around slamming Trump.

Former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson, who was part of the first debate, failed to qualify.