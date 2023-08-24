Republicans take swipes at Biden, each other in 1st debate of 2024 election season

Republican presidential candidates vying to be the leading alternative to front-runner Donald Trump opened the first Republican primary debate Wednesday night with broadsides criticizing U.S. President Joe Biden's handling of the economy and what they consider to be excessive government spending.

"Our country is in decline," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who stands in a distant second place behind Trump but ahead of the rest of the field. "We must reverse Bidenomics so that middle-class families have a chance to succeed again."

While the economy has shown surprising resilience, defying recession predictions with a robust labour market, polls show many voters — including a plurality of those who supported Democratic President Joe Biden in 2020 — feel the economy has worsened during his first three years in office amid persistent inflation.

With the election more than 14 months away, Trump holds a wide lead among Republican voters in opinion polls despite his four criminal indictments.

The former president skipped the event for an interview with Tucker Carlson instead. He told Carlson: "Do I sit there for an hour or two hours, whatever it's going to be, and get harassed by people that shouldn't even be running for president? Should I be doing that at a network that isn't particularly friendly to me?"

With Trump absent, Republican candidates including tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, who have enjoyed a bump in some state and national polls in recent weeks, were seeking to displace DeSantis as the most plausible Trump alternative.

"Do you want incremental reform, or do you want a revolution?" asked Ramaswamy, a 38-year-old political neophyte who has cast himself as an outsider even as he has been perhaps Trump's biggest defender among the Republican candidates.

Ramaswamy speaks as DeSantis listens during the debate. Both are trying to increase their support, though both trail far behind front-runner Donald Trump. (Morry Gash/The Associated Press)

DeSantis under pressure

The pressure is greatest for DeSantis who announced his campaign in May to great fanfare but has since struggled to gain traction and is now fighting to maintain his distant second-place status.

Also on stage were former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, former vice-president Mike Pence, former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.

The crowd booed Christie and Hutchinson as they were introduced. The two are among the most prominent anti-Trump candidates in the Republican field.

Burgum was recently hospitalized after hurting his Achilles tendon but chose to participate nonetheless.

Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie went after Ramaswamy over his claim of being an outsider. (Morry Gash/The Associated Press)

Climate change and ChatGPT

Christie lashed out at Ramaswamy during a discussion on climate change, accusing him of sounding like an artificial intelligence chatbot after Ramaswamy called efforts against carbon energy "a wet blanket on our economy."

"I've had enough already tonight of a guy who sounds like ChatGPT standing up here," Christie said. "The last person at one of these debates who stood in the middle of the stage and said, 'What's a skinny guy with an odd last name doing up here?' was Barack Obama. And I'm afraid we're dealing with the same type of amateur."

Ramaswamy responded, "Give me a hug just like you did to Obama," a nod to the then-president placing his hand on Christie's shoulder during a visit after Superstorm Sandy. "And you'll help elect me just like you did to Obama too."

Haley jumped in after the feisty exchange, distinguishing herself as the only woman on stage. "I think this is exactly why Margaret Thatcher said, 'If you want something said, ask a man. If you want something done, ask a woman,'" she said, acknowledging that climate change is real and arguing that to address it, the U.S. needs to pressure China and India to lower their emissions.

Haley pointed out that she is the only woman in the field, quoting Margaret Thatcher, saying 'If you want something said, ask a man. If you want something done, ask a woman.' (Morry Gash/The Associated Press)

Debate over abortion rights

All of the Republican candidates taking part in the debate say they oppose abortion, but their differences on where lines should be drawn became evident on stage.

Haley said there's a need for "consensus" over abortion, noting that she feels it unlikely that a federal ban would pass until there are 60 senators who would support it. Haley, who often cites her own fertility struggles and the fact that her husband is adopted, says the U.S. needs to "humanize the issue and stop demonizing" it.

Pence challenged her position, saying that "consensus is the opposite of leadership" on the issue. Pence is the only major candidate who has said he supports a federal ban on abortion at six weeks, before many women know they're pregnant. In an interview with The Associated Press, Pence went even further, saying abortion should be banned even when a pregnancy isn't viable.

DeSantis, who signed a six-week abortion ban into law, said "you've got to do what you think is right" when asked what he felt about potential criticism that such a narrow restriction could possibly harm Republican candidates in a general election.

Trump lashes out

The primetime event was unfolding at a moment of reckoning for the Republican Party. Trump is the prohibitive early front-runner in the race, raising serious questions about whether the party will have much of a competitive primary.

Yet Trump's vulnerabilities in a general election are clear, particularly after four criminal indictments that charge him with hoarding classified documents, conspiring to overturn the 2020 election and making hush money payments to a porn actor and other women.

In his interview with Carlson, Trump attacked some of his rivals early, calling Hutchinson "nasty," and citing him as an example of someone who shouldn't be on the debate stage, along with Christie. Both Christie and Hutchinson have been critical of Trump and said he shouldn't be running for president.

On Thursday, Trump is set to travel to Georgia to be booked again on criminal charges. Yet Trump's standing in the primary has only increased as the charges have mounted, leaving the party on track — barring a stunning realignment — to nominate a candidate who would enter the race against Biden, a Democrat, in a potentially weak position.

A couple of the Republican candidates who didn't make the cut for the first 2024 Republican presidential debate are not being quiet about being left out.

Michigan businessman Perry Johnson on Wednesday released a copy of a complaint his campaign said he had filed with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) against debate host Fox News and the Republican National Committee. Johnson claimed in a news release that he was left off the debate stage not because he hadn't met the polling and donor qualifications but because he was "a political outsider."

Conservative radio host Larry Elder also said he had filed a complaint with the FEC, alleging that rules about debate participation weren't equally applied to all candidates.