Empty Malta-flagged ship hit by missile off Yemen

An empty Malta-flagged bulk carrier was hit by a missile while heading north through the Red Sea, about 140 kilometres northwest of the Yemeni port of Saleef, a security firm and two Greek Shipping Ministry sources said on Tuesday.

The Greek-owned vessel, the Zografia, was sailing from Vietnam to Israel with 24 crew on board and was empty of cargo when attacked, one of the Greek sources said.

"There were no injuries, only material damage," the source added.

The British maritime security firm Ambrey had mentioned the attack in an advisory note earlier on Tuesday. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) surveillance hub also said it had received a report of an incident about 185 kilometres northwest of Saleef.

The Iran-aligned Houthi group has threatened to expand the range of targets of its attacks in the Red Sea — which it says are a response to Israel's bombardment of Gaza — to include U.S. ships in response to American and British strikes on its sites in Yemen.

The bulk carrier was observed to change course to port.

Attacks by the Houthis on ships in the area since November have affected international trade and alarmed major powers.

As well as disrupting supply chains, there are fears that the attacks could make it more difficult for policymakers to keep global inflation in check.

On Monday, a missile struck a U.S.-owned cargo carrier in the Gulf of Aden. The attack on the M/V Gibraltar Eagle caused light damage and no one was injured. The Houthis later claimed responsibility for firing on the ship.