NXIVM leader Keith Raniere sentenced to 120 years in prison

Disgraced self-improvement guru Keith Raniere, whose NXIVM followers included millionaires and Hollywood actors, was sentenced to 120 years in prison on Tuesday for turning some adherents into sex slaves branded with his initials.

U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis called Raniere "ruthless and unyielding" in crimes that were "particularly egregious" because he targeted young girls and young women. He handed down the unusually high sentence in federal court in Brooklyn after hearing anguished statements by victims of a sex-trafficking conspiracy that resulted in Raniere's conviction last year, along with unrepentant remarks from the defendant himself.

"I do believe I am innocent of the charges. ... It is true I am not remorseful of the crimes I do not believe I committed at all," Raniere, 60, said.

Prosecutors had sought life in prison while defence lawyers said he should face 15 years behind bars.

The sentencing was the culmination of several years of revelations about Raniere's program, NXIVM, which charged thousands of dollars for invitation-only self improvement courses at its headquarters near Albany, N.Y., along with branches in Mexico and Canada.

Adherents included millionaires and Hollywood actresses willing to endure humiliation and pledge obedience to the defendant as part of his teachings.

During a day-long sentencing hearing, India Oxenberg, the daughter of Dynasty actress Catherine Oxenberg, called Raniere an "entitled little princess" and a sexual predator and lamented that she "may have to spend the rest of my life with Keith Raniere's initials seared into me."

Oxenberg was among more than a dozen people who spoke out against Raniere during the sentencing hearing. Most of them asked Garaufis to make sure Raniere spends the rest of his life in prison.

India Oxenberg, right, arrives with her attorney at Brooklyn federal court for a sentencing hearing for self-improvement guru Keith Raniere, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020 in New York. (Mark Lennihan/The Associated Press)

Prosecutors said Raniere led what amounted to a criminal enterprise, inducing shame and guilt to influence and control co-conspirators who helped recruit and groom sexual partners for Raniere.

They said that among other crimes, Raniere began a sexual relationship in 2005 with a 15-year-old girl and confined another teenager to a room for nearly two years.

He was convicted on charges including racketeering, alien smuggling, sex trafficking, extortion and obstruction of justice.

Clare Bronfman was sentenced last month to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to conceal and harbor illegal aliens for financial gain and fraudulent use of identification. (Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images)

The likelihood of leniency had seemed to dissipate with the recent sentencing of Clare Bronfman, 41, an heir to the Seagram's liquor fortune, for her role in what has been described by some ex-members as a cult.

Bronfman was sentenced to nearly seven years in prison. Prosecutors had only sought five years.

Ex-followers told the judge that Bronfman for years had used her wealth to try to silence NXIVM defectors.

Raniere's followers called him "Vanguard." To honour him, the group formed a secret sorority comprised of female "slaves" who were branded with his initials and ordered to have sex with him, the prosecutors said. Women were also pressured into giving up embarrassing information about themselves that could be used against them if they left the group.

Along with Bronfman, Raniere's teachings won him the devotion of Hollywood actors including Allison Mack of TV's Smallville. Mack has also pleaded guilty and is awaiting sentencing.

Raniere maintains innocence

In a sentencing submission, lawyers for Raniere said he "continues to assert his complete innocence to these charges."

They wrote that his jury conviction at an unfair trial resulted from a media campaign involving witnesses who were motivated to testify falsely as part of a "heavy-handed prosecution that threatened potential defence witnesses."

And they noted that prosecutors have criticized him for not showing remorse as he tried to create a podcast to amplify his claims of innocence.

"He has acted precisely how an innocent man would act, shouting from every rooftop every waking hour that the system has wrongfully convicted him," the lawyers wrote.

His lawyers said the life prison term prosecutors sought was excessive.

"No one was shot, stabbed, punched, kicked, slapped or even yelled at," they said. "Despite the sex offences, there is no evidence that any woman ever told Keith Raniere that she did not want to kiss him, touch him, hold his hand or have sex with him."