Plan to let Canadians and other foreigners leave Gaza at Rafah crossing is cancelled

Canadians and other foreign nationals who were aiming to leave Gaza via an Egyptian border crossing at Rafah on Saturday won't be able to do so and have been instructed to stay away from the area until further notice.

CBC News has viewed a message that Israeli officials sent to several western embassies indicating that Saturday's potential window for crossing the border into Egypt was cancelled.

Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have been forced from their homes in Gaza in the wake of an intensive and days-long Israeli bombardment on targets in the territory, following a devastating surprise cross-border attack Hamas undertook a week ago.

The number of displaced persons is growing, as some 1.1 million people in Gaza were told Friday to move south if they want to avoid an expected Israeli ground offensive.

Those who have been displaced can move, but they can't actually leave the territory because they can't cross at Rafah, and Israel is not allowing any alternative paths out.

"Nobody can leave Gaza — nobody," said Bushra Khalidi, a policy lead with Oxfam, speaking with CBC News Network from the West Bank on Thursday.

Israeli tanks head towards the Gaza Strip border on Thursday. (Ohad Zwigenberg/The Associated Press)

That leaves these stranded civilians trying to find a safe place inside Gaza, which is home to 2.3 million people and bordered by Israel, Egypt and the Mediterranean Sea.

The surprise attack Hamas launched a week ago saw more than 1,300 Israeli civilians and soldiers killed, and 150 people taken hostage. Within Gaza, as of Saturday, more than 2,200 people have died amid the ensuing Israeli response, according to the Health Ministry — and that doesn't include the 1,500 Hamas fighters that Israel says were killed.

Gaza has further been sealed off from food, fuel and other supplies, as Israel seeks to compel Hamas to return its hostages — though Basem Naim, a former Hamas government minister, said that wouldn't happen while Israel's operation continued in Gaza.

No exit at Rafah

The crossing at the town of Rafah is the only one between Egypt and Gaza.

WATCH | A mounting humanitarian crisis in Gaza: Hundreds of thousands displaced in Gaza as humanitarian supplies dwindle, UN says Duration 2:03 Featured Video Fears of a humanitarian crisis in Gaza are growing as the United Nations says 340,000 people have been displaced by Israeli airstrikes and supplies, including food, clean water and medical supplies, are being cut off by an Israeli blockade.

Earlier this week, Egypt's Foreign Affairs Ministry said airstrikes had prevented it from operating, leaving trucks of aid stopped on the Egyptian side.

Egypt has been trying to convince Israel and the United States to allow aid and fuel through the crossing.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi called for access through Rafah in a speech Thursday. He also pushed back against letting in large numbers of Palestinians.

"The threat there is significant because it means the liquidation of this [Palestinian] cause," el-Sissi said at a military college graduation ceremony in Cairo. "It's important for its people to stay steadfast and exist on its land."

He also pointed out that Egypt already hosts some nine million refugees. That population swelled this year as 300,000 Sudanese fled their country's war into Egypt, which was already facing economic crisis.

A family drives away from Gaza City in a damaged car Friday, as they and hundreds of others flee the area following a warning from the Israeli military ahead of an expected ground offensive. (Mahmud Hams/AFP/Getty Images)

Khaled Gendy, a senior fellow at the Middle East Institute, said Egypt's primary concern is that hundreds of thousands of refugees will become a permanent reality.

"What sort of guarantees are there going to be for their return?" he said.

Meanwhile, the Israel-controlled pedestrian crossing at Erez has been closed until further notice, as has the commercial crossing at Kerem Shalom.

Under all these constraints, civilians are simply trying to stay out of harm's way.

"There's nowhere to go in Gaza, there's no shelter," said Oxfam's Khalidi, who said schools are serving as makeshift shelters, despite not being suitable for that purpose.

Sean Carroll, the president and CEO of aid group Anera, said Thursday that there's no telling how long people will be living like this and they're going to need to be supplied with food, water and medicine.

More broadly, without food coming into Gaza, there are fears a disastrous shortage is imminent.

Nowhere to go

Israeli airstrikes have levelled residential buildings and neighbourhoods in Gaza. The Israeli military has indicated it is using intelligence to target locations being used by Hamas and says that civilians were warned.

Mkhaimer Abusada fled his apartment in Gaza City several days ago, after a bombardment "very much erased" a nearby neighbourhood.

WATCH | Trapped in a war zone: Palestinians in Gaza trapped by Israeli strikes, closed Egyptian crossing, resident says Duration 2:09 Featured Video Mkhaimer Abusada, a resident of Gaza City and political science professor at Al-Azhar University says Israeli airstrikes 'shook the whole neighbourhood' and said Palestinians in the enclave were trapped by the strikes and Egypt's closure of the Rafah crossing.

He rejected calls by Israeli authorities for Palestinians to leave areas being targeted in Gaza — as there is nowhere they can go.

"Two million people are trapped," he told CBC News on Tuesday.

Gideon Levy, a columnist with Israel's Haaretz newspaper, penned a column Thursday saying his country must come to a reckoning with Hamas alone — and not the population of Gaza as a whole.

People grab salvageable items from the rubble of buildings that were destroyed by an Israeli airstrike in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, on Thursday. (Said Khatib/AFP/Getty images)

He told CBC News Network that, in his view, "there must be some limits" — militarily and otherwise — on how Israel responds to the pain that Hamas wrought in its recent attack.

Many civilians will expectedly be among the victims as Israel further responds, Levy said. "We have to raise our voice to stop at a certain stage, because otherwise it will be really a bloodbath in Gaza."