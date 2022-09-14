Queen's coffin to lie in state for public viewing over 4 days at Westminster Hall

Queen Elizabeth's coffin will leave Buckingham Palace for the last time Wednesday as it is taken amid sombre pageantry on a horse-drawn gun carriage past crowds of mourners to the Houses of Parliament, where the late monarch will lie in state for four days.

Crowds began massing early along the flag-lined mall outside the palace for the procession from the monarch's official London residence to the historic Westminster Hall at Parliament.

They are the latest manifestation of a nationwide outpouring of grief and respect for the only monarch most Britons have ever known, who died at her beloved Balmoral summer retreat on Thursday at age 96, ending a 70-year reign.

People stood behind metal barriers or sat on folding chairs, umbrellas at the ready, takeout coffees in hand under grey skies hours before the coffin was scheduled to leave the landmark palace at 9:22 a.m. ET.

King Charles III waves on Wednesday morning as he arrives at Buckingham Palace ahead of the ceremonial procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, in London. (Tom Nicholson/The Associated Press)

At that time, the coffin will be placed on a gun carriage of the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery to be taken through central London to Westminster, a medieval building with origins dating back to 1097 that is the oldest building on the parliamentary estate.

King Charles will walk in silence behind the carriage with all of the other senior royals, including his siblings Anne, Andrew and Edward.

Also in the procession will be Charles's two sons William, 40, now the Prince of Wales, and Harry, 37, the Duke of Sussex.

WATCH | Many struggling Britons have little time to focus on ceremonies:

Queen Elizabeth’s costly funeral comes as many Brits struggle to get by Duration 2:55 As the U.K. pauses to mourn and prepare for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, the country is also grappling with a major economic crisis, and many people are struggling to get by.

Thousands at Scotland viewing

Crowds have lined the route of the Queen's coffin whenever it has been moved in its long journey from Scotland back to London.

On Tuesday night, thousands braved a typical London drizzle as the state hearse, with interior lights illuminating the sovereign's flag-draped casket, drove slowly from a military air base into the heart of London.

WATCH | 'Your heart starts pounding': High emotions at Edinburgh viewing:

Mourners describe ‘spiritual experience’ viewing Queen’s casket in Scotland Duration 3:06 The lineup to spend just a few moments in silence beside the casket of Queen Elizabeth stretched for kilometres in Edinburgh, but those who made it through described having a spirtual, even surreal experience inside. Meanwhile, King Charles travelled to Northern Ireland to continue the work of his mother.

Geoff Colgan, a taxi driver who took the day off to witness the moment, stood stunned in the moments after the Queen's coffin passed.

"It's one of those things you know would happen, but when it does you can't believe it," he said, holding his toddler.

Earlier, in Edinburgh, some 33,000 people filed in silent respect past her coffin as it lay for 24 hours at St. Giles' Cathedral.

Hundreds of thousands are expected to do the same in London when the Queen lies in state at Westminster Hall for four days before her state funeral on Monday.

Another view shows members of the public in the queue on the South Bank, as they wait to view Queen Elizabeth lying in state. (Stefan Rousseau/PA/The Associated Press)

The hall is where Guy Fawkes and Charles I were tried, where kings and queens hosted magnificent medieval banquets, and where ceremonial addresses were presented to Queen Elizabeth II during her silver, golden and diamond jubilees.

Chris Bond, from Truro in southwest England, was among those lining up along the banks of the River Thames. He also attended the lying in state of the Queen's mother in 2002.

"Obviously, it's quite difficult queuing all day long, but when you walk through those doors into Westminster Hall, that marvellous, historic building, there was a great sense of hush and one was told you take as much time as you like, and it's just amazing," he said.

"We know the Queen was a good age and she served the country a long time, but we hoped this day would never come."