Queen in new photo portrait with 3 heirs to throne
Only the 2nd time Buckingham Palace issued portrait of Queen, her 3 heirs together
The Queen has marked the start of the decade with a new formal photograph of her and the first three heirs to the throne: son Prince Charles, grandson Prince William and great-grandson Prince George.
The portrait of the four was taken in Buckingham Palace's throne room a week before Christmas.
For the photo, the Queen, wearing a white dress with a blue brooch and with a signature handbag hanging from her forearm, stood in the front. Charles posed with an arm around George's shoulder as the two stood next to her on a red-carpeted step. William was behind the monarch on her other side.
It's only the second time Buckingham Palace has issued a portrait of the Queen and her three heirs together.
The first, taken by the same photographer, was released 2016 to mark the monarch's 90th birthday and used on commemorative stamps.
