Queen Elizabeth under medical supervision

Prince Charles and Prince William have travelled to Queen Elizabeth's residence at Balmoral Castle in Scotland following news that doctors were concerned for her health, a Clarence House spokesperson said.

Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision as doctors are "concerned for Her Majesty's health."

The announcement comes a day after the 96-year-old monarch cancelled a meeting of her Privy Council and was told to rest. The palace says the queen is "comfortable" and remains at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where she has spent the summer.

Queen Elizabeth, left, welcomes Liz Truss during an audience at Balmoral, Scotland, where she invited the newly elected leader of the Conservative Party to become prime minister and form a new government, on Tuesday. (Jane Barlow/The Associated Press)

Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss said on Twitter that the whole country is "deeply concerned" about Queen Elizabeth's health.

"My thoughts — and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom — are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time," she wrote.

Britain's Parliament has Queen Elizabeth in its thoughts and prayers, Speaker Lindsay Hoyle said.

"I know I speak on behalf of the entire House when I say we send all the best wishes to her Majesty the Queen," Hoyle said in Parliament.

