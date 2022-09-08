Queen Elizabeth under medical supervision
Prince Charles and Prince William have travelled to Queen's residence at Balmoral Castle in Scotland
Prince Charles and Prince William have travelled to Queen Elizabeth's residence at Balmoral Castle in Scotland following news that doctors were concerned for her health, a Clarence House spokesperson said.
Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision as doctors are "concerned for Her Majesty's health."
The announcement comes a day after the 96-year-old monarch cancelled a meeting of her Privy Council and was told to rest. The palace says the queen is "comfortable" and remains at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where she has spent the summer.
Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss said on Twitter that the whole country is "deeply concerned" about Queen Elizabeth's health.
"My thoughts — and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom — are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time," she wrote.
Britain's Parliament has Queen Elizabeth in its thoughts and prayers, Speaker Lindsay Hoyle said.
"I know I speak on behalf of the entire House when I say we send all the best wishes to her Majesty the Queen," Hoyle said in Parliament.
