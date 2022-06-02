Queen to miss Platinum Jubilee event on Friday

Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth will not attend a church service to mark her Platinum Jubilee after experiencing "discomfort" at events on Thursday.

The palace says that with "great reluctance" the 96-year-old monarch has decided to skip Friday's service at St. Paul's Cathedral.

The palace says the Queen "greatly enjoyed" today's birthday parade and flypast by the Royal Air Force but "did experience some discomfort."

Britain is marking the monarch's 70 years on the throne with four days of events.