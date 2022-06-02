Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Queen to miss Platinum Jubilee event on Friday

Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth will not attend a church service to mark her Platinum Jubilee after experiencing "discomfort" at events on Thursday.

Monarch experienced 'discomfort' during today's events, Buckingham Palace says

Queen Elizabeth stands on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, as she watches a flypast of Royal Air Force aircraft on Thursday. (Paul Grover/The Associated Press)

The palace says that with "great reluctance" the 96-year-old monarch has decided to skip Friday's service at St. Paul's Cathedral.

The palace says the Queen "greatly enjoyed" today's birthday parade and flypast by the Royal Air Force but "did experience some discomfort."

Britain is marking the monarch's 70 years on the throne with four days of events.

