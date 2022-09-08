CBC News coverage of the death of Queen Elizabeth, who was Canada's head of state and the longest-reigning British monarch.

Queen Elizabeth, Canada's head of state and the longest-reigning British monarch, has died.

She died on Thursday afternoon at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, Buckingham Palace said in a short statement. She was 96.

"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow," the palace said, in reference to the Queen's son Charles, who automatically became king upon her death, and his wife, Camilla.

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.<br><br>The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. <a href="https://t.co/VfxpXro22W">pic.twitter.com/VfxpXro22W</a> —@RoyalFamily

Her husband, Prince Philip, died in April 2021.

Elizabeth became Queen in 1952, at the relatively tender age of 25, and presided over the country and the Commonwealth, including Canada, for seven decades. Those 70 years as monarch were recognized during this year's Platinum Jubilee events, which reached their height in London in early June.

