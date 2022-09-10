How to watch and listen to Queen Elizabeth's state funeral

The funeral of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, who died on Thursday after 70 years on the throne, will be held on Monday, Sept. 19.

The coffin was taken from Scotland's Balmoral Castle to Edinburgh on Sunday, Sept. 11. It will be flown to London on Tuesday, Sept. 13.

It will later lie in state at Westminster Hall until the morning of the funeral, which will take place at London's Westminster Abbey.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. local time in London, or 6 a.m. ET.

CBC News will be broadcasting the Queen's funeral live on Monday, Sept. 19 on CBC TV, CBC Radio, CBC News Network, CBC Gem, CBCNews.ca, and the CBC News and Listen apps.

"We will carry out our duty over the coming days with the heaviest of hearts, but also with the firmest of resolve to ensure a fitting farewell to one of the defining figures of our times," said the Earl Marshal, Edward Fitzalan-Howard, the Duke of Norfolk.

Here is how the funeral on Sept. 19 will unfold:

The lying in state ends at 6:30 a.m. local time, or 1:30 a.m. ET.

Two hours later, members of the Royal Family will arrive at Westminster Hall and the coffin will be placed on a gun carriage.

At 5:44 a.m. ET, the procession to Westminster Abbey begins, with members of the Royal Family following on foot.

The hour-long funeral, which will be the first funeral for a monarch held at Westminster Abbey since King George II's in 1760, will begin at 6 a.m. ET.