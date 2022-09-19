Queen Elizabeth's funeral to be held at Westminster Abbey
Live coverage from London begins at 5 a.m. ET
Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, will be laid to rest on Monday following a funeral service at Westminster Abbey.
Live coverage of the funeral begins at 5 a.m. ET, with the service itself beginning at 6 a.m. ET.
Following the hour-long Church of England service in central London, there will be another procession to take the Queen's coffin to Windsor, where there will be a committal service and a private service for Royal Family members.
She will later be buried in the King George VI Chapel at Windsor Castle alongside her husband, Prince Philip, her parents and the ashes of her sister, Princess Margaret.
The Queen, who died on Sept. 8 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, has been lying in state at Westminster Hall since Wednesday. Thousands of people had filed past her coffin, with many queuing overnight.
King Charles III and his siblings — Princess Anne, Andrew and Prince Edward — held a vigil Friday around her coffin. On Saturday, Prince William — the new heir to the throne — and his brother Prince Harry were joined by six of their cousins for a grandchildren's vigil.
Leaders and dignitaries from around the world have been invited to Monday's funeral. Canada's delegation will be led by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Gov. Gen. Mary Simon, and will include a number of their predecessors and Indigenous leaders.
- Royal FascinatorIn mourning the Queen and the early days of Charles's reign, signs of a more open monarchy to come?
In Canada, on Monday, a commemorative ceremony will be held at Ottawa's Christ Church Cathedral beginning at 1 p.m. ET. Live coverage from the Canadian capital begins at noon ET.
Former prime ministers Brian Mulroney and Joe Clark are choosing to attend the ceremony in Ottawa, sources told CBC. Former governor general Adrienne Clarkson will attend the Ottawa ceremony, according to a government news release.
You can watch live coverage of the Queen's funeral starting at 5 a.m. ET on Monday on CBC TV, CBC News Network, CBC Gem, CBCNews.ca and the CBC News app. At noon ET, the broadcast will turn to Ottawa for a national commemorative ceremony.
CBC News Network will rebroadcast the funeral at 7 p.m. ET.
CBC Radio One's live funeral coverage will start at 5:30 a.m. ET, which will also be available on the CBC Listen app.
With files from Janet Davison, Darren Major, Reuters and The Associated Press
