Queen Elizabeth's funeral to be held at Westminster Abbey

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, will be laid to rest at Windsor Castle on Monday following a funeral service at London's Westminster Abbey.

Live coverage from London begins at 5 a.m. ET

Queen Elizabeth died Sept. 8 after 70 years on the British throne. This is the first funeral for a monarch held at Westminster Abbey since King George II died in 1760.

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, will be laid to rest on Monday following a funeral service at Westminster Abbey.

Live coverage of the funeral begins at 5 a.m. ET, with the service itself beginning at 6 a.m. ET.

Following the hour-long Church of England service in central London, there will be another procession to take the Queen's coffin to Windsor, where there will be a committal service and a private service for Royal Family members.

She will later be buried in the King George VI Chapel at Windsor Castle alongside her husband, Prince Philip, her parents and the ashes of her sister, Princess Margaret.

The Queen, who died on Sept. 8 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, has been lying in state at Westminster Hall since Wednesday. Thousands of people had filed past her coffin, with many queuing overnight.

WATCH | Queen wanted Mounties to be part of her funeral: 

RCMP to play key role in Queen’s funeral

3 hours ago
Duration 2:38
Queen Elizabeth had a fondness for the RCMP and specifically asked that members of the RCMP musical ride be included in her funeral procession. The RCMP officers who will be taking part explain their roles in the procession and how they’ve been preparing.

King Charles III and his siblings — Princess Anne, Andrew and Prince Edward — held a vigil Friday around her coffin. On Saturday, Prince William — the new heir to the throne — and his brother Prince Harry were joined by six of their cousins for a grandchildren's vigil.

Leaders and dignitaries from around the world have been invited to Monday's funeral. Canada's delegation will be led by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Gov. Gen. Mary Simon, and will include a number of their predecessors and Indigenous leaders.

In Canada, on Monday, a commemorative ceremony will be held at Ottawa's Christ Church Cathedral beginning at 1 p.m. ET. Live coverage from the Canadian capital begins at noon ET.

WATCH | National commemorative ceremony to honour Queen Elizabeth: 

National commemorative ceremony to honour Queen Elizabeth

Join CBC’s Vassy Kapelos for special coverage as Canada honours Queen Elizabeth in a national ceremony in Ottawa.

Former prime ministers Brian Mulroney and Joe Clark are choosing to attend the ceremony in Ottawa, sources told CBC. Former governor general Adrienne Clarkson will attend the Ottawa ceremony, according to a government news release.

You can watch live coverage of the Queen's funeral starting at 5 a.m. ET on Monday on CBC TV, CBC News Network, CBC Gem, CBCNews.ca and the CBC News app. At noon ET, the broadcast will turn to Ottawa for a national commemorative ceremony.

CBC News Network will rebroadcast the funeral at 7 p.m. ET.

CBC Radio One's live funeral coverage will start at 5:30 a.m. ET, which will also be available on the CBC Listen app.

With files from Janet Davison, Darren Major, Reuters and The Associated Press

