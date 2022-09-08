World leaders, past and present, pay tribute to long reign, life of Queen Elizabeth

Political leaders past and present from across the U.K. and the rest of the world are paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth, whose long reign as monarch stretched seven decades and came to an end with her death on Thursday.

The Queen died at age 96 and her passing brought expressions of condolences for her family and the U.K.

In a statement issued from 10 Downing Street, British Prime Minister Liz Truss said the Queen was "the rock on which modern Britain was built," describing her death as "a day of great loss."

Truss, who became prime minister just two days ago, also noted the passing of the crown to King Charles III, the late Queen's eldest son.

"We offer him our loyalty and devotion just as his mother devoted so much to so many for so long. And with the passing of the second Elizabethan age, we usher in a new era in the magnificent history of our great country — exactly as Her Majesty would have wished — by saying the words God save the King," Truss said.

Truss's predecessor, Boris Johnson, said "this is our country's saddest day."

Truss's predecessor, Boris Johnson, said "this is our country's saddest day."

Former British prime minister Tony Blair said Elizabeth brought the country together more than any other and personified everything that made people proud to be British.

"We have lost not just our monarch but the matriarch of our nation, the figure who more than any other brought our country together, kept us in touch with our better nature, personified everything which makes us proud to be British," Blair said.

"We will mourn her. We will miss her."

Gordon Brown, the former Labour prime minister who succeeded Blair, said the Queen had "served this country to the last." He offered his condolences to the Royal Family and wished that Elizabeth rest in peace.

Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin said the Queen had helped normalize relations with its nearest neighbour, pointing to a visit she made there in 2011 — the first by a British monarch since Ireland's independence from London decades earlier.

An official statement confirming the Queen's death is posted in front of Buckingham Palace in London. (Leon Neal/Getty Images)

"On behalf of the Government of Ireland, I would like to convey my deepest sympathy to the British people on the loss of their beloved monarch, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth," Martin said in a statement.

"Her State Visit to Ireland in 2011 marked a crucial step in the normalization of relations with our nearest neighbour. That visit was a great success, largely because of the many gracious gestures and warm remarks made by the Queen."

French Prime Minister Emmanuel Macron said the Queen had embodied the U.K.'s continuity and unity.

"I remember her as a friend of France, a kind-hearted queen who has left a lasting impression on her country and her century," Macron said.

Germany's foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock, expressed sadness at the news, tweeting: "Germany remains forever grateful that she stretched out her hand to us in reconciliation after the terror of World War II."

Spain's King Felipe sent a telegram with condolences to the Royal Family, saying "you are all in our hearts and thoughts" and that the late Queen would be missed dearly.

Italian Premier Mario Draghi hailed the Queen as having been "the absolute protagonist of world history of the last 70 years." He said Elizabeth had represented the U.K. and the Commonwealth "with equilibrium, wisdom, respect for institutions and for democracy."

Pope Francis, in a telegram to Charles, said he was praying for "eternal rest" for his late mother, and that he was deeply saddened to learn of her death.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, whose country has received support from Britain amid its ongoing fight against a Russian invasion, extended condolences "to the entire United Kingdom and the Commonwealth" in the wake of the "irreparable loss" of the Queen.

In Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement that the Queen had been "a constant presence in our lives" and that her service had been important within Canada's own history.

A statement from U.S. President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden said Elizabeth "defined an era" and that she had "deepened the bedrock Alliance between the United Kingdom and the United States."

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the long-serving Queen had "provided inspiring leadership to her nation and people" and that she "personified dignity and decency in public life."

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said his government and the people of his country offered their condolences to the Queen's family and the people of the United Kingdom.

"This time of mourning will pass but the deep respect and warm regard in which Australians always held Her Majesty will never fade," Albanese said in a statement. "May she rest in eternal peace."