In mourning the Queen and the start of Charles's reign, are there signs of a more open monarchy?

In the days since Queen Elizabeth died, King Charles and other senior working members of the Royal Family have had their private moments mourning their mother and grandmother.

But Charles, along with Princess Anne and Prince Edward, and the newly named Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate, have also been out and about, greeting people in walkabouts or looking at the many flowers left at gates and other royal locales across the U.K.

On Thursday at Sandringham, the royal estate in Norfolk, north of London, Prince William spoke about how walking behind his grandmother's coffin the day before had reminded him of the walk behind the coffin of his own mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, in 1997.

"I mean the walk yesterday was challenging, it brought back a few memories," the BBC reported that William told a woman outside Sandringham House.

Earlier, there was also an unprecedented chance for a more public gaze into one of the more formal and ceremonial moments of any royal succession. The Accession Council, where Charles was formally proclaimed as King, was televised.

While all this comes in the very earliest moments of Charles's reign, it raises the possibility that he will guide a monarchy that is, at least in some small measure, trying to be more open and accessible than it has been before.

King Charles and Camilla, the Queen Consort, greet well-wishers as they arrive at Hillsborough Castle in Belfast on Tuesday. Charles became monarch with the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth, on Sept. 8. (Niall Carson/AFP/Getty Images)

Craig Prescott, a constitutional expert at Bangor University in Wales, said he thinks there is more openness on display.

"I was quite surprised when Charles first went outside Buckingham Palace on Friday [the day after the Queen's death] and just how long he spent with the crowd. I thought that was again an indication of openness," Prescott said in an interview.

"All leading members of the Royal Family have gone out on walkabouts and seen flowers and things, which was perhaps to some extent expected, but also shows that they want to be open."

The fact that the Accession Council on Saturday was televised also caught Prescott's interest.

"I'm not sure when that was decided," he said, noting he remembers attending some academic discussions three or four years ago and "we were wondering whether it would be televised."

"It wasn't immediately obvious that it would be."

But it was, as were speeches Charles has been making as he travelled around the U.K. in the days immediately after the Queen's death, and will most likely continue Friday as he visits Wales.

"He thought very carefully about this," Prescott said, "and thought very carefully about how the U.K. is now a union of four distinct nations and the need for the monarchy to be present in all the four nations."

Prescott called that "a very early signal" of how Charles sees his role in a "more open and more transparent monarchy."

Observers also took note of what Charles has been saying in these early days.

"The speeches keep on coming," author and historian Sarah Gristwood told Matt Galloway, host of CBC Radio's The Current, earlier this week.

"We know he spoke in Westminster Hall [Monday morning], unusually, and of course, the address to the nation last Friday was a first. It's not something that, you know, monarchs normally have to do to jump up and immediately get on the media."

Prince Charles, standing with Queen Elizabeth during events to mark her Platinum Jubilee in June, has referenced the speech she made on her 21st birthday, when she said her whole life would be devoted to service. (Hannah McKay/The Associated Press)

Time and again, Gristwood said, Charles made reference to the speech his mother had made on her 21st birthday, when she said her whole life would be devoted to service.

"And he said that he would serve with loyalty, respect and love, and that …. love is quite 21st-century. It's quite touchy-feely. It's not something you can really imagine earlier monarchs saying," Gristwood said.

Charles's early days are also under heavy scrutiny for any insight they may give into what kind of king he will be, and how he might balance his previous outspokenness with the new role he finds himself in.

"We've all been asking ourselves that. But he gave some clues there, too," Gristwood told Galloway.

"He mentioned in that Friday speech that as King, he would have to be stepping back from a number of his charities and by implication, causes, partly no doubt because he genuinely … won't have time. Partly, though, perhaps because it is no longer appropriate for him to be seen campaigning in quite the same way."

Gristwood suggested there might be some exception to that on the question of the environment, an issue Charles has been discussing, and raising the alarm over, for several decades.

"I think that's one on which, you know, most of us would happily forgive him pressing ministers a little."

Prescott said the fact that there has been so much television coverage of Charles meeting and greeting people shows that perhaps the monarchy under him is "a bit more in tune with the modern age."

He also sees further significance in the televising of the Accession Council.

"I think it is an indication that there's an acceptance that you can't rely on the mystique of monarchy in the same way," Prescott said. "It has to be seen, and so television is the best way to do it. The Queen worked it out herself, so it shouldn't be a surprise."

Prescott looks to one moment as also perhaps telegraphing how Charles will interact with people.

"Apparently when the King went to meet Liz Truss, the [U.K.] prime minister, he moved towards her as much as she moved towards him, which is a natural thing, whereas [with the Queen] … you went to her," Prescott said.

"Charles will be just a bit more out there, I think — you'll be able to engage with him a bit more, I think, than you could with the Queen."

Remembering the Queen

Flowers and tributes are pictured in Green Park in London on Thursday to honour Queen Elizabeth. (Paul Ellis/AFP/Getty Images)

Long before the line started forming for those who wish to file by Queen Elizabeth's coffin as she lies in state, people were making their own journeys to places they associated with her, particularly the gates outside Buckingham Palace.

One Fascinator reader emailed to say he and his partner made their way there as soon as possible after hearing of her death, and left flowers and a Canadian flag on the gates.

"There was no hesitation that we both needed to go to Buckingham Palace as soon as we could to pay our respects and to celebrate her life and outstanding 70 years of public service," said Thomas Hill, a post-doctoral scientist at the University of Oxford who travelled with his partner Martina Tashkova from Oxford to London.

Hill, 32, recalled Christmases growing up in London, Ont., and watching the Queen's Christmas message on television with his family.

"At the end of every message, we would somehow all feel comforted and [it] gave us strength looking to the year ahead," Hill wrote Thursday night. "She was like the wise/warm family member (mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother) for ours and many households who although wasn't physically with us, felt like she was.

"I, like so many others, will dearly miss these messages."

For the next three days, however, most attention is focused on Westminster Hall. People who have lined up for hours will have a brief moment of reflection as they file silently by the coffin.

Keith Smart, an engineer and British Army veteran, wiped away tears as he left the hall. He had waited more than 10 hours for the chance to say his goodbye.

"Everybody in the crowd was impeccably behaved. There was no malice, everybody was friends. It was fantastic," he said. "And then, to come into that room and see that, I just broke down inside. I didn't bow — I knelt to the floor, on my knees, bowed my head to the Queen."

Tom Hill, a Canadian postdoctoral scientist at the University of Oxford, and his parnter Martina Tashkova left flowers and a Canadian flag on the gates of Buckingham Palace in honour of Queen Elizabeth. (Submitted by Tom Hill)

While this is all unfolding in a Gothic building of deep political and historical significance dating back to 1097, the actual history of lying in state is more recent — relatively speaking.

Lying in state is a "modern invention — or reinvention," said Judith Rowbotham, a social and cultural scholar and visiting research professor at the University of Plymouth in southwestern England, in an interview.

Shifting titles and positions

Members of the public pay their respects as they walk past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth lying in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall in London on Thursday. (Yui Mok/The Associated Press)

Since Queen Elizabeth's death, there have been immediate changes of roles and responsibilities for some members of the Royal Family, and questions about others.

Charles's announcement that William and Kate would become Prince and Princess of Wales came the day after the Queen's death.

That speed caught Prescott off guard.

"I thought that would have been an announcement for a later day, perhaps with the coronation. I was surprised by that, but clearly it had been thought about."

Other positions remain a little less clear.

It has long been thought that Prince Edward will eventually become Duke of Edinburgh, assuming the title his father, Prince Philip, held until his death in April 2021.

Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales, view floral tributes left by members of the public in memory of the at the Sandringham on Thursday. The day after the Queen's death, they were named Prince and Princess of Wales by King Charles. (Toby Melville/The Associated Press)

"What's been rumoured is that Charles would grant Edward that dukedom," said Prescott.

Through rules that came into place a century ago, the children of Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Archie and Lilibet, are a prince and princess because they are now grandchildren of the monarch, but there has been no indication if they will go by those titles.

"The issue is whether they choose to use that title or not," said Prescott.

The Queen's death also means a shift in who could serve as a counsellor of state, one of a select group of high-ranking royals who can carry out most of the official duties of the monarch if they are unable because of illness or absence abroad.

In the event of that, two or more counsellors can be appointed.

According to law, the counsellors are the monarch's spouse and the next four adults in the line of succession who have reached the age of 21.

"So now, when counsellors of state are required, the King will have to appoint Prince William, Prince Harry, Prince Andrew and Princess Beatrice. In addition, now the Queen Consort is also a counsellor of state," said Prescott.

Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, walks behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth during a procession from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster in London on Wednesday. It's long been rumoured Edward will be granted the dukedom held by his father, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, until his death last year. (Kate Green/AFP/Getty Images)

Two are required to act, Prescott said, and if you imagine a scenario where Charles and Camilla are travelling overseas but an official duty is required, "that leads you to think Prince William would act as a counsellor of state."

"But who else?"

Prince Harry is a possibility, but "we wouldn't necessarily want it to be Prince Andrew," Prescott said, so it might be that Princess Beatrice, Prince Andrew's elder daughter, would act alongside Prince William.

"Of course the problem with that is perhaps that Princess Beatrice has her own career; she's been encouraged to do something outside the Royal Family."

Prescott said this issue may be considered by Parliament, because this is outlined in the Regency Act 1937 to 1953.

He suggested it could follow the model of what happened in 1953, the year after the last death of a monarch, George VI, when his widow, Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, was added as an extra counsellor of state for the rest of her life.

"Maybe we do something similar with Princess Anne and Prince Edward," Prescott said. "Then you just have a bit more flexibility, and that might tide us over until Prince George [is old enough] and he's able to act as a counsellor of state."

Prescott said all this could be a part of a package of reforms around issues such as who holds the status of His or Her Royal Highness or who does or doesn't become a prince or princess.

"If Charles wants to slim down the Royal Family, then you formulate a set of rules to work that out."

Royally quotable

"I was fortunate to share the last 24 hours of my dearest mother's life. It has been an honour and a privilege to accompany her on her final journeys. Witnessing the love and respect shown by so many on these journeys has been both humbling and uplifting."

— Princess Anne, in an official statement five days after Queen Elizabeth's death.

Camilla, the Queen Consort, speaks to well wishers as she returns to Clarence House in London on Sept. 10. Camilla, as spouse of the monarch, is now a counsellor of state. (Victoria Jones/PA/The Associated Press)

Royal reads and watches

