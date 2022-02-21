Russia needs to consider independence of separatist Ukraine regions, Putin says

Russian President Vladimir Putin convened top officials on Monday to consider recognizing the independence of separatist regions in Eastern Ukraine, a move that would ratchet up tensions with the West amid fears that the Kremlin could launch an invasion of Ukraine imminently.

The meeting of the presidential Security Council comes amid a spike in skirmishes in Eastern Ukraine that Western powers believe Russia could use as a pretext for an attack. Sustained shelling continued on Monday in the long-running conflict between Ukrainian government forces and pro-Moscow separatists.

Leaders of the separatist Luhansk and Donetsk regions — who officially rejected Kyiv's control in 2014, shortly after Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine — released televised statements earlier Monday pleading with Putin to recognize them as independent states and sign friendship treaties envisaging military aid to protect them from what they described as an ongoing Ukrainian military offensive.

Russia's lower house of parliament made the same plea last week.

Ukrainian authorities deny launching an offensive and accuse Russia of provocation amid intensifying shelling along the line of contact that separates the two sides.

Fear of war rises as Russian equipment rumbles toward Ukraine border: CBC correspondent Briar Stewart is near Uspinka, Russia, and reports on convoys of Russian military vehicles heading closer to the Ukrainian border.

Ukraine and the West consider the rebels controlling the two small eastern regions to be Russia's proxies and have been warning for weeks that Moscow might use them to fabricate a case for war.

Former president Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chair of Russia's Security Council, said it was "obvious" that Ukraine did not need the two regions, and that a majority of Russians would support their independence.

Why does Russia want to invade Ukraine? Janice Stein, a professor at the Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy, explains why Russia wants to invade Ukraine now and what a potential war could look like.

The Kremlin initially signalled its reluctance to recognize the regions as independent, arguing that would effectively shatter a 2015 peace deal for Eastern Ukraine that marked a major diplomatic coup for Moscow, requiring Ukrainian authorities to offer a broad self-rule to the separatist regions.

But Putin argued on Monday that Ukrainian authorities have shown no appetite for implementing the deal.

The meeting comes after the U.S. and Russian presidents tentatively agreed to meet in a last-ditch effort to stave off a possible invasion of Ukraine.

If Russia invades, as the U.S. warns Moscow has already decided to do, the meeting will be off. Still, the prospect of a face-to-face summit resuscitated hopes that diplomacy could prevent a devastating conflict, which would result in massive casualties and huge economic damage across Europe, which is heavily dependent on Russian energy.

Ukrainian border guards stand at a checkpoint between territory controlled by Russia-backed separatists and territory controlled by Ukrainian forces, in Novotroitske, Eastern Ukraine, on Monday. (Evgeniy Maloletka/The Associated Press)

Russia has amassed an estimated 150,000 troops on three sides of Ukraine, a Western-looking democracy that has defied Moscow's attempts to pull it back into its orbit.

Even as diplomatic efforts inched forward, potential flashpoints multiplied. Fighting escalated in Eastern Ukraine, Russia said it had fended off an "incursion" from Ukraine — which Ukrainians officials denied — and Russia decided to prolong military drills in Belarus.

Putin's plan 'starting to play out'

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesperson, meanwhile, on Monday said Britain has seen intelligence suggesting Putin's invasion plan has begun.

"We're seeing elements of the Russian playbook that we would expect to see in certain situations starting to play out in real time," he told reporters.

Moscow denies it has any plans to attack its neighbouring country, but it wants Western guarantees that NATO won't allow Ukraine and other former Soviet countries to join as members. It has also demanded the alliance halt weapons deployments to Ukraine and roll back its forces from eastern Europe — demands flatly rejected by the West.

With the prospect of war looming, French President Emmanuel Macron scrambled to broker a meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Putin.

Members of Ukraine's military forces shop in the Donetsk region town of Avdiivka, on the Eastern Ukraine front line with Russia-backed separatists on Monday. (Aleksey Filippov/AFP/Getty Images)

Macron's office said both leaders had "accepted the principle of such a summit," to be followed by a broader meeting that would include other "relevant stakeholders to discuss security and strategic stability in Europe."

The language from Moscow and Washington was more cautious, but neither side denied a meeting is under discussion.

U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said the administration has always been ready to talk to avert a war — but it was also prepared to respond to any attack.

Signs Russia is preparing for 'major attack'

"So when President Macron asked President Biden yesterday if he was prepared in principle to meet with President Putin, if Russia did not invade, of course President Biden said yes," he told NBC's Today show on Monday.

"But every indication we see on the ground right now in terms of the disposition of Russian forces is that they are, in fact, getting prepared for a major attack on Ukraine."

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday that Putin and Biden could meet if they consider it "feasible," but he emphasized that "it's premature to talk about specific plans for a summit."

Foreign ministers meeting Thursday

Macron's office said that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov are set to lay the groundwork for the potential summit when they meet on Thursday.

The French leader has been trying to play go-between to avert a new war in Europe, and his announcement followed a flurry of calls by Macron to Putin, Biden, Johnson and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Growing fear as Donbas region of Ukraine evacuated: People have been evacuated from the Donbas region of Ukraine, which the West says could be part of a manufactured crisis to justify a Russian invasion. But while the politics and loyalties of those trapped under the shadow of impending war may differ, their fear is the same.

Ukrainian and the separatist forces have traded blame for massive ceasefire violations, with hundreds of explosions recorded daily. The world is watching the fighting warily, since Western officials have warned for weeks that Russia would look for a pretext to invade — and that the conflict in Donbas could provide just such an excuse.

On Friday, separatist officials announced the evacuation of civilians and military mobilization in the face of what they described as an imminent Ukrainian offensive on the rebel regions. Ukrainian officials have strongly denied any plans to launch such an attack.

While Russia-backed separatists have charged that Ukrainian forces were firing on residential areas, Associated Press journalists reporting from several towns and villages in Ukrainian-held territory along the line of contact have not witnessed any notable escalation from the Ukrainian side and have documented signs of intensified shelling by the separatists that destroyed homes and ripped up roads.

Some residents of the main separatist-held city of Donetsk described sporadic shelling by Ukrainian forces, but they added that it wasn't on the same scale as earlier in the nearly eight-year-old conflict in the east.