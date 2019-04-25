Putin meets with Kim, says North Korea will need security guarantees to give up nukes

Russian President Vladimir Putin said after his summit with Kim Jong-un on Thursday that the North Korean leader is ready to proceed toward denuclearization — but first needs solid security guarantees.

Putin said he will be willing to share details of the summit with U.S. President Donald Trump, and added "there are no secrets." He noted Kim himself encouraged him to explain certain nuances of Pyongyang's position to Trump.

The summit on Russky Island, across a bridge from the far-eastern port city of Vladivostok, reflected Russia's effort to emerge as an essential player in the North Korean nuclear standoff, a role that would raise Moscow's global clout and its leverage with Washington.

Putin emphasized the North Korean leader is ready to move toward a nuclear-free status, but would only proceed when he gets solid guarantees. He did not, however, specify what those guarantees would look like.

"Above all, he focuses on protecting national interests and security," Putin said.

Earlier in the day, Putin voiced confidence that Kim's visit will "help better understand what should be done to settle the situation on the Korean Peninsula, what we can do together, what Russia can do to support the positive processes going on now."

Kim's meeting with Putin follows a year of intense diplomacy the North hopes will help it get out from under international sanctions over its nuclear weapons and long-range missile programs. Kim has already held four summits with Chinese President Xi Jinping, three with South Korean President Moon Jae-on and two with Trump.

(Alexander Zemlianichenko/Associated Press)

Kim's second summit with Trump in February in Vietnam ended without any agreements, and his trip to Russia reflects his desire to put more pressure on Washington and show some independence from Beijing as well.

The Russian leader emphasized that Moscow and Washington both want Pyongyang to denuclearize. When he sat down for talks with Kim, he praised him for engaging in dialogue with the U.S.

"We welcome your efforts to develop an inter-Korean dialogue and normalize North Korea's relations with the United States," Putin told Kim.

Following their one-on-one meeting at the start of broader talks involving officials from both sides, Putin and Kim said they had a good discussion.

"We discussed the situation on the Korean Peninsula and exchanged opinions about what should be done to improve the situation and how to do it," Putin said.

Kim described the talks as "candid and meaningful.

"The reason we visited Russia this time is to meet and share opinions with your excellency, President Putin, and also share views on the Korean Peninsula and regional political situation, which has garnered the urgent attention of the world, and also hold deep discussions on strategic ways to pursue stability in the regional political situation and on the matters of jointly managing the situation."

Dispute with U.S. over sanctions

Looking confident but a bit stiff, Kim also congratulated the Russian leader on his re-election to another six-year term last year.

"Ceaselessly bolstering and developing strategic and traditional relations between North Korea and Russia ... is my and my government's firm and unwavering position," Kim said later at a state banquet, where he made a toast.

Since the Trump-Kim talks ended without any agreement in February, there have since been no publicly known high-level contacts between the U.S. and North Korea, although both sides say they are still open to a third summit.

(Shamil Zhumatov/Reuters)

Kim wants the U.S. to ease the sanctions to reciprocate for some partial disarmament steps he took last year. But the U.S. maintains the sanctions will stay in place until North Korea makes more significant denuclearization moves.

North Korea has increasingly expressed frustration at the deadlocked negotiations. Last week, it tested a new weapon and demanded that U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo be removed from the nuclear talks.

Kim arrived in Vladivostok Wednesday aboard an armoured train, telling Russian state television that he was hoping that his first visit to Russia would "successful and useful." He evoked his father's "great love for Russia" and said that he intends to strengthen ties between the two countries. The late Kim Jong-il made three trips to Russia, last time in 2011.

Like the U.S., Russia has strongly opposed Pyongyang's nuclear bid. Putin has welcomed Trump's meetings with Kim, but urged the U.S. to do more to assuage Pyongyang's security concerns.

Putin said he wasn't sure if the talks could be revived, but emphasized that international involvement will be needed to discuss guarantees for Pyongyang.

Russia would also like to gain broader access to North Korea's mineral resources, including rare metals. Pyongyang, for its part, covets Russia's electricity supplies and investment to modernize its dilapidated Soviet-built industrial plants, railways and other infrastructure.

Vladivostok, a city of more than half a million on the Sea of Japan, faced gridlock on its roads as traffic was blocked in the city centre due to Kim's visit. The authorities have temporarily closed the waters around Russky Island to all maritime traffic.

