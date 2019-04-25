Putin, Kim shake hands before start of talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un have shaken hands before heading to talks at a university in Russia's far-eastern city of Vladivostok.

TV coverage showed Kim arriving in a limousine before shaking hands with Putin. Putin smiled and gestured to Kim before they both walked inside the building.

Putin then introduced Kim to Russian officials who shook his hand.

Thursday's summit reflects Russia's effort to position itself as an essential player in the North Korean nuclear standoff.

Kim's first trip to Russia comes about two months after his second summit with U.S. President Donald Trump, which failed because of disputes over U.S.-led sanctions on the North.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-in attends a welcome ceremony as he arrives at the railway station in Vladivostok. (Shamil Zhumatov/Reuters)

Kim arrived Wednesday in Vladivostok on his armoured train, saying upon arrival that he's hoping for a "successful and useful" visit.

In February, Kim's second summit with President Donald Trump in Hanoi ended without any agreement because of disputes over U.S.-led sanctions. There have since been no publicly known high-level contacts between the U.S. and North Korea, although both sides say they are still open to a third summit.

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives in Vladivostok. Putin and Kim are set to have a one-on-one meeting at the Far Eastern State University. (Alexander Zemlianichenko/Associated Press)

Kim wants the U.S. to ease the sanctions to reciprocate for some partial disarmament steps he took last year. But the U.S. maintains the sanctions will stay in place until North Korea makes more significant denuclearization moves.

Some experts say Kim could try to bolster his country's ties with Russia and China. Others say it's not clear how big of a role Russia can play in efforts to restart the nuclear negotiations.

Still, the summit could allow Putin to try to increase his influence in regional politics and the standoff over North Korea's nuclear program.

WATCH | North Korea vs. South Korea: Why has the peninsula been divided?