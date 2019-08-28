Dorian, now a hurricane, could grow in scope as it passes from Puerto Rico to U.S.

Dorian became a Category 1 hurricane on Wednesday as it struck the U.S. Virgin Islands, with forecasters saying it could grow to Category 3 status as it nears the U.S. mainland as early as the weekend.

The British Virgin Islands and the Puerto Rican islands of Vieques and Culebra were also in Dorian's path, with landslides, widespread flooding and power outages possible in the U.S. territory, which is facing its first major test of emergency preparedness since 2017's Hurricane Maria.

Shortly before 2 p.m. ET Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center reported Dorian was expected to move near or over the U.S. and British Virgin Islands during the afternoon and then move over the open Atlantic, east of the southeastern Bahamas.

It was moving northwest near 21 km/h and expected to continue on the path for the next day or two.

"This will be a large storm approaching the Southeast," said NHC meteorologist Dennis Feltgen.

Feltgen said the threat to the U.S. mainland from Dorian had grown, with forecasts showing it could hit southeast coast as a Category 3 hurricane. It could land anywhere from South Florida to South Carolina on Sunday or Monday, he said.

Workers of the Social State Plan prepare food rations in preparation for Dorian in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, on Tuesday. (Ricardo Rojas/Reuters)

The latest, still-uncertain extended forecast shows the storm's sustained winds could grow to about 185 km/h before landfall.

Feltgen said that "with Dorian now getting better organized and the centre shifting to the north and the east, now we have a stronger system coming out of the eastern Caribbean Sea and entering the southeast Atlantic." He said that gives it "more time and more distance to strengthen in the warm waters."

Feltgen said Wednesday the storm was smaller and more difficult to forecast earlier in the week, but that could change after it passes Puerto Rico.

A hurricane tropical storm warning was in effect for Puerto Rico, with Dorian expected to dump 10 to 15 centimetres of rain with isolated amounts of 20 centimetres.

Dorian prompted U.S. President Donald Trump to declare an emergency Tuesday night and order federal assistance for local authorities.

Grid system repairs after Hurricane Maria

The forecast worries many in Puerto Rico because blue tarps still cover some 30,000 homes nearly two years after Hurricane Maria. The island's 3.2 million inhabitants also depend on an unstable power grid that remains prone to outages since it was destroyed by Maria, a Category 4 storm.

Ramonita Torres, a thin, stooped, 74-year-old woman lives by herself in the impoverished, flood-prone neighborhood of Las Monjas in the capital of San Juan. She was still trying to rebuild the home she nearly lost after Maria but was not able to secure the pieces of zinc that now serve as her roof.

"There's no money for that," she said, shaking her head.

Dorian earlier had been projected to brush the western part of the U.S. territory and the change in the storm's course caught many off guard in the tiny island of Vieques just east of Puerto Rico, a popular tourist destination that now lies in Dorian's path.

"I'm in shock," Vilma Santana said in a phone interview, adding that she's relieved it's not a hurricane. "Thank God it's a storm."

Trump sent a tweet assuring that "We are tracking closely tropical storm Dorian as it heads, as usual, to Puerto Rico. FEMA and all others are ready, and will do a great job."

He added a jab at Puerto Rican officials who have accused the government of a slow and inadequate response to Hurricane Maria.

I said yesterday that Trump needs to be quite, “calm down” get out of the way and make way for those of us who are actually doing the work on the ground. Maybe Trump will understand this time around THIS IS NOT ABOUT HIM; THIS IS NOT ABOUT POLITICS; THIS IS ABOUT SAVING LIVES. <a href="https://t.co/uy5dZY9uwY">https://t.co/uy5dZY9uwY</a> —@CarmenYulinCruz

The mayor, Carmen Yulin Cruz, tweeted that Trump needs to "calm down get out of the way and make way for those of us who are actually doing the work on the ground."

Dorian earlier caused power outages and downed trees in Barbados and St. Lucia.

Although top government officials in Puerto Rico said they were prepared for the storm and had sufficient equipment, a couple of mayors, including those in the western region, said they did not have enough generators or shelters that were properly set up.

Learned Maria's lesson, governor says

Jose Ortiz, executive director of Puerto Rico's Electric Power Authority, acknowledged that the distribution system still has weak areas and could "suffer" under high winds. However, he stressed the agency has the needed inventory, including more than 120,000 lights, 23,000 poles and 7,400 transformers.

But Freddyson Martinez, vice-president of a power workers' union, told The Associated Press that while the electric grid has improved in some areas, he worries about a lack of power line workers and post-Maria patches which feature lines affixed to palm trees.

Citizens stock up on supplies a few hours before the passing of Dorian in Canovanas on Wednesday. (Carlos Giusti/The Associated Press)

Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vazquez urged those living in flood-prone areas or under a blue tarp to move into one of the island's 360 shelters.

Officials also said public schools and government offices would remain closed through at least Thursday.

"We learned our lesson quite well after Maria," Vazquez said. "We are going to be much better prepared."

Here are the 11 AM AST/EDT August 28 Key Messages for Tropical Storm <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dorian?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Dorian</a>: <a href="https://t.co/3MJMucK0nP">https://t.co/3MJMucK0nP</a> <a href="https://t.co/QtRsvXgc2E">pic.twitter.com/QtRsvXgc2E</a> —@NHC_Atlantic

In the U.S. Virgin Islands, which is still struggling to recover from hurricanes Irma and Maria, Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. closed schools and government offices and said he would implement a curfew until Thursday, adding that officials would soon open more shelters and were preparing sandbags in all three islands.

"The main threat in this storm is the water," he said in a conference call early Wednesday. "We still have a lot of vulnerable people in the territory."

Some 1,000 customers in St. Croix and dozens in St. Thomas and St. John were already without power on Wednesday.