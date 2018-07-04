Protester climbs Statue of Liberty base, forcing evacuation

Skip to Main Content
A person has climbed the Statue of Liberty's base on the Fourth of July shortly after the arrests of several people who hung a banner calling for abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement from the statue's pedestal.

This image taken from video shows people climbing on the side of the Statue of Liberty's pedestal on Wednesday in New York. Several people who hung a banner calling for abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement from the statue's pedestal have been arrested. (Associated Press)

News helicopter video showed the climber sitting by the bottom of the statue's robes Wednesday, while police stood nearby.

National Park Service spokesperson Jerry Willis said police at the top of the statue are trying to persuade the climber to descend.

Earlier, Willis said at least six people were taken into custody for hanging a banner on the statue that read "Abolish I.C.E.," referring to part of the Department of Homeland Security. Willis said federal regulations prohibit hanging banners from the monument.

The group behind the banner, Rise and Resist, says the climber isn't connected to the earlier demonstration.

