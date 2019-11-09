Several pro-democracy Hong Kong lawmakers detained
Seven pro-democracy lawmakers in Hong Kong have either been detained or face arrest on Saturday, in a move expected to escalate public fury during months of unrest.
Move expected to escalate public fury after months of unrest
Seven pro-democracy lawmakers in Hong Kong have either been detained or face arrest on Saturday, in a move expected to escalate public fury after months of unrest.
A police statement said one of the lawmakers was charged Saturday. All of them will appear in court on Monday.
Lawmakers told a news conference their colleagues are expected to be charged with obstructing the local assembly during a raucous May 11 meeting over a now-shelved China extradition bill that sparked five months of protests calling for democratic reforms in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.
Watch: Hong Kong lawmakers clash over extradition law
More to come
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.