Several pro-democracy Hong Kong lawmakers detained

Seven pro-democracy lawmakers in Hong Kong have either been detained or face arrest on Saturday, in a move expected to escalate public fury after months of unrest.

A police statement said one of the lawmakers was charged Saturday. All of them will appear in court on Monday.

Lawmakers told a news conference their colleagues are expected to be charged with obstructing the local assembly during a raucous May 11 meeting over a now-shelved China extradition bill that sparked five months of protests calling for democratic reforms in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.

Watch: Hong Kong lawmakers clash over extradition law

Legislators clash over controversial amendments to extradition law. 0:48

