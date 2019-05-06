A private jet plane that crashed between Las Vegas and the northern Mexico city of Monterrey had 13 people on board, according to its flight plan, the regional government of Mexico's Coahuila state said Monday.

The wreckage of the plane was found via aerial surveillance in a remote mountainous zone in the northern municipality of Ocampo, the Coahuila government said in a statement. It said no survivors were found.

The flight plan showed there were 10 passengers and 3 crew members on board, and no survivors have been found, the Coahuila government said in a statement.

Before the regional government's statement, the Mexican newspaper Reforma had reported that the private plane had 11 passengers and three crew members on board.

Officials had not yet arrived to inspect the site, said Fernando Orta of the state's emergency services department.

"The land is rather mountainous … so they're going to take a while longer to arrive," Orta said.

A photograph published on local television network Milenio showed what it said were the burnt remnants of the plane, broken into pieces, spread over charred earth.

Bombardier jet

FlightAware, an online flight tracking service, said the plane was a Challenger business jet made by Canada's Bombardier Inc. Bombardier confirmed that the crashed plane was a Challenger 601.

Expressing its condolences to the victims, the company said it had been in touch with Canada's transportation safety board and would work with the investigating authorities.

Local media reported that the passengers were returning from a weekend trip that included seeing the Saul (Canelo) Alvarez boxing match in Las Vegas.

The nationalities of the victims were not immediately clear. The surnames of the crew members and passengers published by the Coahuila government were all Hispanic.

Local broadcaster Televisa reported the small twin-engine jet lost contact on Sunday with air traffic controllers sometime after 5:20 p.m. local time as the pilot descended to avoid a storm.