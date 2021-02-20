Princess Eugenie names newborn son after Victorian ancestor

Britain's Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, have named their baby boy August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, Buckingham Palace said Saturday.

The baby — a ninth great-grandchild for Queen Elizabeth — was born on Feb. 9 at London's Portland Hospital.

Eugenie, 30, the Queen's granddaughter, is the younger daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York. The baby, who weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce, is her first child and is 11th in line to the British throne.

Eugenie said on Instagram that the baby is named after his great-great-great-great-great-grandfather, Prince Albert, husband of Queen Victoria, who had Augustus as a middle name.

One of the baby's middle names pays tribute to Eugenie's grandfather, Prince Philip. The Queen's 99-year-old husband is currently in a London hospital, where he was admitted on Tuesday after feeling ill. Hawke is a Brooksbank family name.

A Victorian name, Instagram fame

Eugenie married 35-year-old Brooksbank, a businessman, in October 2018 at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

She posted a picture on Instagram of the couple holding their son, who is swaddled in a blue blanket with a matching cap.

Princess Eugenie previously shared this image on her Instagram account, after her son was born earlier this month. (Princess Eugenie/The Associated Press)

"Thank you for so many wonderful messages. Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can't express," she wrote, adding that the photo was taken "by our wonderful midwife."

"Thank you to the wonderful essential workers including our midwife who came to discharge our boy," she said.

The Queen and Prince Philip have two more great-grandchildren on the way. Both Meghan Markle and Princess Anne's daughter, Zara Tindall, are due to give birth this year.