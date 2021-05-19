Skip to Main Content
Queen's granddaughter Princess Beatrice expecting a baby

Princess Beatrice, the 32-year-old granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are due to have their first child in the autumn, Buckingham Palace said today.

Beatrice is the elder daughter of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson

The Associated Press
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are shown at an event in London in March 2019. The couple are expecting their first child this autumn, Buckingham Palace said Wednesday. (Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

Beatrice, the elder daughter of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, married property developer Mapello Mozzi in July 2020, at a small ceremony constrained by coronavirus restrictions. She is ninth in line to the British throne.

Beatrice's younger sister Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank welcomed their first child, a son named August, in February.

The queen has 10 great-grandchildren, with another — a second child for Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of York — due in the summer.

