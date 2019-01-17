Breaking
Prince Philip uninjured in car crash
Prince Philip was uninjured in a car crash on Thursday near the Royal Family's Sandringham Estate, according to Buckingham Palace.
The 97-year-old Duke of Edinburgh was reportedly driving a Range Rover that turned over, a witness told BBC.
